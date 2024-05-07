Kim Mulkey and LSU women’s basketball projected to be title contenders again next season

With the women’s basketball season wrapping up just one month ago, it’s time to start looking forward to next season.

Early projections for the 2024-25 season have LSU women’s basketball as title contenders once again, even with the loss of stars like Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith.

ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème put out his 2025 NCAA Tournament predictions and he has Kim Mulkey’s squad as a No. 2 seed. LSU has not been higher than a No. 3 seed during Mulkey’s time in Baton Rouge

The SEC is expected to be more competitive than ever with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. Creme has the Tigers as one of eleven SEC schools making the tournament with Tennessee and Florida being two of the first four teams out.

No other conference has more than nine teams projected to make the tournament. South Carolina is projected to repeat as the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

In his Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, Creme put the Tigers at No. 7. Texas is ranked just ahead of LSU at No. 6 and South Carolina holds on to their No. 1 spot to be the only two SEC schools Creme ranked above LSU.

“Even with the losses of Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith, the Tigers were loaded with talent,” Creme wrote. “Then Kim Mulkey went into the portal and grabbed a bunch more.”

LSU has the last two SEC Freshman of the Year winners returning in Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams as well as First Team All-SEC player Aneesah Morrow.

Mulkey is adding in transfers Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert, Mjracle Sheppard and Jersey Wolfenbarger to the mix as well. Incoming freshman Jada Richard is also coming in and could play important minutes for the Tigers.