Kim Mulkey and LSU Women’s Basketball 2025 Recruiting Update

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and her staff have completed a successful month of recruiting, bringing in multiple highly-touted prospects for official visits in September.

The team has finalized their 2025 Recruiting Big Board after hosting visits and traveling across the country to meet with recruits.

However, they have shifted their focus away from the top-ranked player in the nation, Aaliyah Chavez, who recently took an unofficial visit to LSU but is now seeking a NIL package worth over $1 million. Texas and Texas Tech are now the primary contenders for her commitment.

Despite this setback, the team has already secured commitments from two five-star players in the 2025 class and continues to pursue other top recruits.

One of these recruits is Bella Hines, a five-star prospect who committed to LSU in April. The team recently held an in-home visit with her and is excited about her potential as a scoring threat.

Coach Mulkey emphasizes that while rankings are important, it’s more important to thoroughly evaluate recruits and go after those who fit the program’s needs.

Another top prospect being pursued by LSU is Grace Knox, currently ranked as the No. 8 player in the nation. She recently announced her finalists of LSU, Texas, USC, and Tennessee and will be taking official visits to all four schools before making a decision.

The 6-foot-2 forward is one of the top prospects in the 2025 class due to her exceptional ability to create shots off the dribble. A highly coveted target, head coach Kim Mulkey and her staff at LSU are ramping up their efforts to secure the commitment of one of the best players in the country.

The recent commitment of Divine Bourrage, the No. 5 prospect in America, has added to the excitement surrounding the program. Three weeks ago, after an official visit to Baton Rouge, Bourrage announced her decision to join the Tigers. She joins fellow Top 25 prospect Bella Hines as the two commitments in this recruiting cycle for LSU.

Bourrage, a 5-foot-10 guard from Iowa, was among a group of elite players who visited LSU earlier this month. Zakiyah Johnson, ranked No. 7 overall in the 2025 class, and Grace Knox, ranked No. 8, also took official visits to LSU during that time period. The trio were treated to special events by the coaching staff and even attended an LSU football game during their multi-day stay.

With Bourrage now on board, the Tigers are continuing their recruiting efforts with their sights set on two more Top 10 prospects in Zakiyah Johnson and Ayla McDowell. Johnson, a 6-foot guard from Kentucky, visited LSU this month and is being heavily pursued by other top programs such as South Carolina and Louisville. However, sources say that LSU is gaining ground in her recruitment.

McDowell, a versatile wing from California and ranked No. 20 in the country, also visited LSU recently for an official visit during a home football game weekend. The Tigers are maintaining their pursuit of her services as she considers several top programs vying for her commitment.