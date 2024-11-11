Kim Mulkey and LSU Remain at No. 7 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU stayed put at No. 7 in the first in-season AP Poll this year after post two large victories in the first week of action.

The Tigers opened the season with a 95-44 win over Eastern Kentucky and a 95-36 win over Northwestern State. LSU will face Charleston Southern on Tuesday for its annual field trip game and Murray State Friday evening in the PMAC.

AP Poll – November 11, 2024

1. South Carolina

2. UConn

3. USC

4. Texas

5. UCLA

6. Notre Dame

7. LSU

8. Iowa State

9. Oklahoma

10. Kansas State

11. Maryland

12. Ohio State

13. NC State

14. North Carolina

15. West Virginia

16. Duke

17. Baylor

18. Louisville

19. Ole Miss

20. Kentucky

21. Nebraska

22. Alabama

23. Illinois

24. Stanford

25. Oregon