Kim Mulkey and LSU Remain at No. 7 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU stayed put at No. 7 in the first in-season AP Poll this year after post two large victories in the first week of action.
The Tigers opened the season with a 95-44 win over Eastern Kentucky and a 95-36 win over Northwestern State. LSU will face Charleston Southern on Tuesday for its annual field trip game and Murray State Friday evening in the PMAC.
AP Poll – November 11, 2024
1. South Carolina
2. UConn
3. USC
4. Texas
5. UCLA
6. Notre Dame
7. LSU
8. Iowa State
9. Oklahoma
10. Kansas State
11. Maryland
12. Ohio State
13. NC State
14. North Carolina
15. West Virginia
16. Duke
17. Baylor
18. Louisville
19. Ole Miss
20. Kentucky
21. Nebraska
22. Alabama
23. Illinois
24. Stanford
25. Oregon
