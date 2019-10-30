JuVaughn Harrison advances to U.S. Olympic track and field trials long and high jump finals

Seven of 11 current and previous LSU track and field athletes advanced to the next round in their respective events at the U.S. Track and Field Trials Friday.

JuVaughn Harrison, who has won the NCAA outdoors and indoors long jump and high jump titles, advanced to Sunday’s finals in both events.

Also, all LSU women entered in the 400 hurdles – current Tigers’ Brittley Humphrey and Milan Young and former LSU star Cassandra Tate – all advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.

LSU CURRENT AND FORMER ATHLETES IN U.S. OLYMPIC TRACK AND FIELD TRIALS, JUNE 24-27, UNIVERSITY OF OREGON HAYWARD FIELD

(C) Denotes current LSU track and field member

(F) Denotes former LSU track and field member

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

MEN

Long jump

(First round 3:30 p.m, finals Sunday 27 6 p.m.)

JuVaughn Harrison (C) finished fourth with a leap of 26-5½ and qualified for the finals, Rayvon Gray (C) finished 13th at 25-9¼ and did not qualify for the finals.

200

(First round 4:04 p.m., semifinals Saturday 9:33 p.m. finals Sunday 7:22 p.m.)

Terrance Laird (C) finished 8th overall in 20.44 and qualified for Saturday’s semifinals, Jaron Flournoy (F) finished 17th overall in 20.69, but qualified for Saturday’s semifinals because he was third in his heat.

110 hurdles

(First round, 4:33 p.m., semifinals June 26 8:03 p.m., finals 9:51 p.m.)

Eric Edwards (C) did not finish and Arthur Price (C) finished 29th in a time of 14.02, both did not qualify for semifinals, Ryan Fontenot (F) finished 27th in a time of 13.9, did not qualify for semifinals.

High jump

(First round 5 p.m., finals 3:30 p.m. June 27)

JuVaughn Harrison (C) tied for first with a jump of 7-2¼, qualified for finals.

WOMEN

400 hurdles

(First round 5:35 p.m. semi-finals Saturday 8:19 p.m., finals Sunday 6:20 p.m.)

Cassandra Tate (F) finished in sixth in 56.11 seconds to qualify for semifinals, Brittley Humphrey (C) finished 13th in 57.52 to qualify for semifinals, Milan Young (C) finished 15th in 57.71 seconds to qualify for semifinals.