Jay Johnson to be officially introduced Monday as LSU’s new head baseball coach

Arizona’s Jay Johnson will be officially introduced as LSU’s new head baseball coach during a press conference in the Champions Club of Alex Box Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Fans will be admitted into the Alex Box Stadium grandstand beginning at 4 p.m. so that they may watch the press conference on the stadium video board.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Johnson will be introduced to fans in the stadium, and he will engage in an Q-and-A session hosted by Chris Blair, LSU’s play-by-play radio voice.

The press conference will also be streamed on LSU’s social media channels:

Youtube.com/lsusports

Facebook.com/lsubaseball

Twitter.com/lsubaseball