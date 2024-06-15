Jay Johnson secures right-handed pitcher with high K rate in transfer portal

Jay Johnson has added another player in the transfer portal. PHOTO BY: LSU athletics

Jay Johnson continues to add to his team through the transfer portal and secured the commitment of Mount St. Mary’s Deven Sheerin on Friday.

Sheerin, a freshman right hander, was elite at striking out opponents last season. He recorded 109 strikeouts in 70 innings pitched for a K/9 of 14.01. He has a fastball that was clocked as high as 98 mph and posted a 4.76 ERA with 32 walks.

Sheerin has at least another two seasons of college ball as well. He won’t be eligible for the MLB draft until 2026.

Will Nickel
