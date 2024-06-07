Jay Johnson has already secured LSU transfers for next season. Take a look at them here

With LSU’s season over, head coach Jay Johnson is already setting his eyes on talent to build his roster for next season.

Johnson will have to replace some power on his team. Tommy White and Jared Jones are both draft eligible and Hayden Travinski played out his last year of eligibility. If LSU were to lose all three players, it’d be missing out on 68 homers. Travinski, Jones and White were the only players on the team with more than 10 home runs.

The Tigers have also already had two pitchers join the transfer portal in Aiden Moffett and Micah Bucknam.

But Johnson has already added a few players in the portal. Here’s a look at all the current additions coming to LSU’s roster ahead of next season:

First baseman and outfielder Trevor Schmidt committed to LSU towards the end of March. He came into college as the No. 127 overall player in California. He redshirted his freshman season at Johnson’s former school Arizona before transferring to Fullerton.

Last season he batted .344 and hit 13 homers with 65 RBI in 44 games. Three of those home runs came in one game when he went off in an 8-4 win over Cypress on March 12.

Catcher Blaise Priester is rejoining LSU after he spent the last two seasons at Meridian Community College. He originally came to LSU as the No. 1 catcher in Louisiana out of high school before transferring to Meridian after never making an appearance as a Tiger.

He’s batted .368 over the last two seasons with 24 homers and 101 RBI. He committed to LSU in November of last year.

Infielder Tanner Reaves hit 20 homers last season at Blinn College. The JUCO transfer chose to stay at Blinn for another season instead of joining LSU this past season to improve his play on the defensive side of the ball. Now, after getting more comfortable he’s coming to Baton Rouge.

Reeves has had no problem with his bat. He hit .374 last season with eight homers 56 RBI. In 2023, he had 20 home runs, 86 RBI and batted .422.

Outfielder Daniel Harden is another community college transfer. Harden attended McLeannan Community College this season before committing to LSU towards the end of April. He batted .274 this season with eight home runs and 33 RBI.

Conner Ware is currently the only pitcher in the incoming transfer class. Ware posted a 1.80 ERA last season in 15 innings pitched a season after he had a 1.59 ERA in 17 innings pitched.