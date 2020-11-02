Injured LSU QB Brennan is still a question mark to start vs. Alabama

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday he still doesn’t know whether injured starting quarterback Myles Brennan will be healed when the Tigers host No. 2 Alabama on Nov. 14 after this week’s open date.

Brennan has missed the last two games with a torn abdomen he sustained in 2-3 LSU’s 46-41 loss at Missouri on Oct. 10. Since then, LSU is 1-1 with true freshman TJ Finley as the starting QB.

Three Finley turnovers led to 21 Auburn points last Saturday in LSU’s 48-11 road loss in which the visiting Tigers gained just 32 yards rushing on 27 attempts.

“We’re going to throw the ball a little with him (Brennan) today (Monday), try to get him in the offense and see what he can do,” Orgeron said at his weekly Monday Zoom media videoconference. “He’s not ready yet. It’s day-by-day, I don’t know if he’s going to be ready for the Alabama game. I think we’ll know a little more next week.”

Brennan threw for 1,112 yards, 11 TDs and three interceptions starting the first three games. Finley has passed for 408 yards, two TDs and three interceptions in his first two starts. True freshman Max Johnson replaced Finley in the third quarter at Auburn and finished with 172 yards and one TD.

If Brennan can’t play against Alabama, Orgeron said the starting spot is up for grabs between Finley and Johnson.

“We expected TJ to take another step (against Auburn) and obviously he didn’t,” Orgeron said. “He struggled, he’s a freshman, I can’t put that on him.

“But if Myles can’t practice, we’re going to see who’s better, TJ or Max. Max went in there and did a fine job. So they’re going to compete.”

Orgeron is trying to keep a positive mind despite the disappointing start.

“In my mind is we’re building a championship program and we’re going to be a championship team,” he said. “We’re going through some growing pains right now, we’ve got some young players. We’ve got some new coaches that have been on our staff for a short time, we didn’t have spring ball (because of the COVID-19 pandemic) to put in their system.

“That’s not an excuse, this is the SEC. The other (league) coaches had the same amount of time.

“I know this. We have a plan here. I know the people surrounding me are very supportive. We just had one of the best teams (ever) in college football last year. We’re not that far away. “We’ve got to get better coaching. We’ve got to get better players.”