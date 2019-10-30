How former LSU players fared in the 10th and final day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League

Here’s what happened with five former LSU players playing Tuesday on the 10th and final day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

G Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Came off the bench, played 15:40, scored 0 points with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 turnovers and 3 fouls in Miami’s 83-82 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Was 0 of 3 (.000 percent) from the field and 0 of 2 (.000 percent) in 3-pointers.

Smart’s final summer league stats for the 2-3 Heat: Played in four games with no starts, averaged 18.8 minutes, 5.8 points, 3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2 turnovers. Finished shooting 9 of 34 (26.5 percent) from the field, 3 of 14 (21.4 percent) in 3-pointers and 2 of 3 (.667 percent) from free throw line.

F Jarell Martin (Utah Jazz)

Started, played 35:18, had 23 points with 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 blocked shot, 5 turnovers and 2 fouls in Utah’s 103-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Was 8 of 13 (61.5 percent) from the field, 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) in 3-pointers and 6 of 7 (85.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Martin’s final summer league stats for the 3-2 Jazz: Played in four games, started one and averaged 14.1 minutes, 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. Finished shooting 10 of 18 (55.6 percent) from the field, 2 of 5 (40 percent) in 3-pointers and 6 of 7 (85.7 percent) from the free throw line.

G Tremont Waters, Houston Rockets

Started, played 31:59, had 4 points with 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 turnovers and 3 fouls in Houston’s 95-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Was 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) from the field and 0 of 4 (00.0 percent) in 3-pointers .

Waters’ final summer league stats for the 3-2 Rockets: Joined the Rockets for the final two games of the summer league, played in both, averaged 31:40 minutes, 4.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Finished shooting 3 of 18 (16.7 percent) from the field and 1 of 9 (11.1 percent) in 3-pointers.

G Antonio Blakeney (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 31:48, scored 23 points with 8 rebounds in Portland’s 95-93 loss to the Houston Rockets. Was 10 of 20 (50 percent) from the field, 2 of 7 (28.6 percent) in 3-pointers and 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Blakeney’s final summer league stats for 2-3 Trail Blazers: Played in five games, averaged 22.7 minutes, 15.6 points and 3.6 rebounds. Finished shooting 35 of 63 (55.5 percent) from the field, 8 of 22 (36.3 percent) in 3-pointers and 9 of 10 (90 percent) from the free throw line.

F Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers)

Did not play in Portland’s 95-93 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Watford’s final summer league stats for 2-3 Trail Blazers: Played in four games and started one, averaged 22.1 minutes, 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.8 turnovers and 4 fouls. Finished shooting 8 of 19 (42.1 percent) from the field, 1 of 4 (25 percent) in 3-pointers and 6 of 9 (66.7 percent) from the free throw line.

G Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Did not play in 86-72 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Thomas’ summer league stats for 3-2 Nets: Played in four games and started two, averaged 28.8 minutes, 27 points as the summer league’s leading scorer, 1.8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3.8 turnovers and 1.8 fouls. Finished shooting 33 of 78 (41.3 percent) from the field, 9 of 25 (36 percent) from 3-point range and 33 of 39 (84.6 percent) from the free throw line.