How former LSU players fared in day two of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League

Here’s what happened with two former LSU players playing Monday on day two of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

G Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

Came off the bench, played 24:45, scored 17 points with 2 assists, 2 turnovers and 3 fouls in Brooklyn’s 91-84 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Was 5 of 15 (33.3 percent) from the field, 1 of 6 (16.7 percent) from 3-point range and 6-of-8 (75 percent) from the free throw line.

F Jarell Martin, Utah Jazz

Did not play in Utah’s 63-57 win over the Phoenix Suns.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE INVOLVING FORMER LSU PLAYERS (All times CT)

Skylar Mays (Atlanta Hawks) 5 p.m. vs. Pacers (NBA TV)

Antonio Blakeney and Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) 10 p.m. vs. Clippers (ESPNU)