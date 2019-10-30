How former LSU players fared in day six of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League

August 13, 2021
Former LSU guard Javonte Smart is averaging 8 points for the Miami Heat's NBA Las Vegas Summer League team.

Here’s what happened with three former LSU players playing Friday on day six of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

F Jarell Martin (Utah Jazz) 

Came off the bench, played 6:41, had 3 points with 1 rebounds, 1 blocked shot and 2 foul in Utah’s 84-65 win over the Miami Heat. Was 1 of 1 (100 percent) from the field, and 1 of 1 (100) from 3-point range.

Martin’s summer league stats for the 3-0 Jazz: Has averaged 6:45 in two games and 1.5 points. Has shot 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) from the field, and 1 of 2 (50 percent) from 3-point range.

G Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Came off the bench, played 9:08, scored 5 points with 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 turnovers and 0 fouls in Miami’s 84-65 loss to the Utah Jazz. Was 2 of 10 (20 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (00.0) from 3-point range and 1 of 2 (50 percent percent) from free throw line.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 2-1 Heat: Has averaged 19:37 minutes in 2 games, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.52 turnovers. Has shot 6 of 19 (31.6 percent) from the field, 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 2 of 3 (.667 percent) from free throw line.

F Emmitt Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Did not play in Oklahoma City’s 94-84 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Williams’ summer league stats for the 1-2 Thunder: Has yet to play in a game.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE INVOLVING FORMER LSU PLAYERS (All times CT)

G Skylar Mays (Atlanta Hawks) 3 p.m. vs. Heat (ESPN2)

G Javonte Smart (Miami Heat) 3 p.m. vs Hawks (ESPN2)

F Emmitt Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) 5 p.m. vs. Pacers (ESPN2)

G Antonio Blakeney (Portland Trail Blazers) 8 p.m. vs. Suns (NBA TV)

F Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) 8 p.m. vs. Suns (NBA TV)

