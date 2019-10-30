How former LSU players fared in day one of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League

Here’s what happened with four former LSU players playing Sunday on day one of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

G Skylar Mays, Atlanta Hawks

Started, played 29:49, scored 13 points with 1 assist, 2 turnovers and 3 fouls in Atlanta’s 85-83 loss to the Boston Celtics. Was 4 of 11 (36.4 percent) from the field, 1 of 6 (16.7 percent) from 3-point range and 4-of-4 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

F Trendon Watford, Portland Trail Blazers

Came off the bench, played 16:37, scored 4 points and grabbed 4 rebounds with 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 turnovers and 3 fouls in Portland’s 95-86 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Was 2 of 2 (100 percent) from the field.

G Antonio Blakeney, Portland Trail Blazers

Came off the bench, played 18:24, scored 27 points with 1 rebound, 1 blocked shot and 1 foul in Portland’s 95-86 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Was 9 of 10 from the field (90.0 percent), 2 of 3 (66.7 percent) from 3-point range and 7 of 7 (100 percent from free throw line. Made his last 8 field goal attempts and scored 25 points in the game’s final 11:48. Scored 20 straight points for the Trail Blazers.

G Javonte Smart, Miami Heat

Came off the bench, played 20:06, scored 11 points with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 turnovers and 1 foul in Miami’s 97-77 win over the Denver Nuggets. Was 4 of 9 from the field (44.4 percent), 2 of 4 (50 percent) from 3-point range and 1 of 1 (100 percent) from free throw line.

F Emmitt Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Did not play in a 76-72 win over the Detroit Pistons.

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE INVOLVING FORMER LSU PLAYERS (All times CT)

Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets) 4 p.m. vs. Grizzlies (ESPN2)

Jarell Martin (Utah Jazz) 9 p.m. vs Suns (NBA TV)