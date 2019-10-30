How former LSU players fared in day eight of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League

Here’s what happened with two former LSU players playing Sunday on day eight of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

G Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Started, played 26:53, scored 36 points with 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 blocked shot, 5 turnovers and 1 foul in Brooklyn’s 104-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Was 11 of 25 (44 percent) from the field, 3 of 6 (50 percent) from 3-point range and 11 of 11 (100 percent) from free throw line. He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter including the Nets’ last 13 points in the final 6:31.

Thomas’ summer league stats for 3-1 Nets: Has played in four games and started two, averaged 28.8 minutes, 27 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3.8 turnovers and 1.8 fouls. Has shot 33 of 78 (41.3 percent) from the field, 9 of 25 (36 percent) from 3-point range and 33 of 39 (84.6 percent) from the free throw line.

F Jarell Martin (Utah Jazz)

Came off the bench, played 6:41, had 2 points with 4 rebounds, 2 turnovers and 2 fouls in Utah’s 94-90 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Was 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the field.

Martin’s summer league stats for the 3-1 Jazz: Has played in three games and averaged 7 minutes, 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds. Has shot 2 of 5 (40 percent) from the field, and 1 of 2 (50 percent) from 3-point range.

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE INVOLVING FORMER LSU PLAYERS (All times CT)

F Emmitt Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) 4 p.m. vs. Spurs (NBA TV)

G Skylar Mays (Atlanta Hawks) 6 p.m. vs. Knicks (NBA TV)