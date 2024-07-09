Highly-ranked recent LSU football decommit announces new commitment date; where is he expected to commit now?

Jaboree Antoine, a four-star cornerback, decommitted from LSU on June 23 and has announced a new commitment date of July 20. ​ He is considering LSU, Florida State, and Miami as his potential choices. ​

According to On3, LSU is still the favorite to land Antoine with an 89% chance. ​

Antoine is from New Iberia, Louisiana, and plays for Westgate High School. ​ He is considered one of the best athletes from Louisiana.

Antoine took visits to Miami before decommitting from LSU. ​ The latest crystal ball projection on June 24, one day after his de-commitment, predicted that Antoine would choose LSU.