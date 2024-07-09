Highly-ranked recent LSU football decommit announces new commitment date; where is he expected to commit now?

Jaboree Antoine, a four-star cornerback, decommitted from LSU on June 23 and has announced a new commitment date of July 20. He is considering LSU, Florida State, and Miami as his potential choices.
According to On3, LSU is still the favorite to land Antoine with an 89% chance.
Antoine is from New Iberia, Louisiana, and plays for Westgate High School. He is considered one of the best athletes from Louisiana.
Antoine took visits to Miami before decommitting from LSU. The latest crystal ball projection on June 24, one day after his de-commitment, predicted that Antoine would choose LSU.
