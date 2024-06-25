Here’s where every LSU baseball player will play summer ball

With the 2024 season officially over, college players are heading to their summer leagues.
The summer leagues are meant to keep players in chape and prepare them for college seasons or for the MLB. LSU baseball will have several players playing in different lower-level leagues during the offseason.
Here are where LSU’s current players and incoming freshman and transfers will be playing this summer:
Cape Cod League
Bourne Braves: OF Chris Stanfield
Brewster Whitecaps: LHP D.J. Primeaux
Chatham Anglers: LHP Griffin Herring, OF Ashton Larson
Cotuit Kettleers: RHP Thatcher Hurd
Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox: OF Jake Brown
Falmouth Commodores: RHP Kade Woods, RHP Jaden Noot
Futures Collegiate League
Worcester Bravehearts: RHP Mavrick Rizy
Northwoods League
La Crosse Loggers: IF Ryan Kucherak
US Collegiate National Team
Infielder Steven Milam
