Here’s where every LSU baseball player will play summer ball

With the 2024 season officially over, college players are heading to their summer leagues.

The summer leagues are meant to keep players in chape and prepare them for college seasons or for the MLB. LSU baseball will have several players playing in different lower-level leagues during the offseason.

Here are where LSU’s current players and incoming freshman and transfers will be playing this summer:

Cape Cod League

Bourne Braves: OF Chris Stanfield

Brewster Whitecaps: LHP D.J. Primeaux

Chatham Anglers: LHP Griffin Herring, OF Ashton Larson

Cotuit Kettleers: RHP Thatcher Hurd

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox: OF Jake Brown

Falmouth Commodores: RHP Kade Woods, RHP Jaden Noot

Futures Collegiate League

Worcester Bravehearts: RHP Mavrick Rizy

Northwoods League

La Crosse Loggers: IF Ryan Kucherak

US Collegiate National Team

Infielder Steven Milam