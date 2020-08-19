Here’s LSU’s new 2020 football schedule

The SEC released its complete revised 10-game SEC games only schedule Monday night.
LSU’s schedule had seven date changes from the eight original league playing dates on the 12-game schedule that got bagged because of the coronavirus. The season is set to start Sept. 26, the latest start for a season opener for the Tigers since Sept. 29, 1956 when LSU lost to Bear Bryant-coached No. 11 Texas A&M 9-6 in Tiger Stadium.
Vanderbilt and Missouri were the two Eastern Division opponents added to the LSU schedule. The Tigers play at Vandy and home against Missouri in consecutive games in October 3 and 10 respectively.
“It’s another step in the journey,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “The ability to take a step at a time, like starting practices today. There is some flexibility in the schedule at the end of the season. The circumstances around the virus will guide us forward.”
If LSU fans are looking for good omens with the new schedule, here’s a couple:
The last time LSU played the same amount of home and away games (five each) was in 1958 when the Tigers won the national championship.
Also, the season opener of LSU’s 2007 national championship season was a 45-0 shutout at Mississippi State.
Here’s the new schedule with the previous original opponent in parenthesis. Game times and TV networks have yet to be set.
Sept. 26 Mississippi State (Ole Miss)
Oct. 3. at Vanderbilt (Nicholls State, a non-conference game)
Oct. 10. Missouri (at Florida)
Oct. 17. At Florida (at Arkansas)
Oct. 24. South Carolina (Mississippi State)
Oct. 31 At Auburn (Open Date)
Nov. 7 Open date (Alabama)
Nov. 14. Alabama (South Carolina)
Nov. 21. At Arkansas (at Auburn)
Nov. 28. at Texas A&M (at Texas A&M)
Dec. 5. Ole Miss (No team)
Here’s the entire league week-by-week
Updated 2020 SEC Football Schedule – Week-by-Week
September 26: Alabama at Missouri
Georgia at Arkansas
Kentucky at Auburn
Mississippi State at LSU
Florida at Ole Miss
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
October 3
Texas A&M at Alabama
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Auburn at Georgia
South Carolina at Florida
Ole Miss at Kentucky
LSU at Vanderbilt
Missouri at Tennessee
October 10
Alabama at Ole Miss
Arkansas at Auburn
Florida at Texas A&M
Tennessee at Georgia
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Missouri at LSU
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
October 17
Georgia at Alabama
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Auburn at South Carolina
LSU at Florida
Kentucky at Tennessee
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Vanderbilt at Missouri
October 24
Alabama at Tennessee
Auburn at Ole Miss
Missouri at Florida
Georgia at Kentucky
South Carolina at LSU
October 31
Mississippi State at Alabama
Arkansas at Texas A&M
LSU at Auburn
Kentucky at Missouri
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
November 7
Tennessee at Arkansas
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Texas A&M at South Carolina
November 14
Alabama at LSU
Arkansas at Florida
Auburn at Mississippi State
Georgia at Missouri
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
South Carolina at Ole Miss
Texas A&M at Tennessee
November 21
Kentucky at Alabama
LSU at Arkansas
Tennessee at Auburn
Florida at Vanderbilt
Mississippi State at Georgia
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Missouri at South Carolina
November 28
Auburn at Alabama
Arkansas at Missouri
Kentucky at Florida
Georgia at South Carolina
LSU at Texas A&M
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
December 5
Alabama at Arkansas
Texas A&M at Auburn
Florida at Tennessee
Vanderbilt at Georgia
South Carolina at Kentucky
Ole Miss at LSU
Missouri at Mississippi State
December 12
Open Date
December 19
SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)
