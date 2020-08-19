Here’s LSU’s new 2020 football schedule

The SEC released its complete revised 10-game SEC games only schedule Monday night.

LSU’s schedule had seven date changes from the eight original league playing dates on the 12-game schedule that got bagged because of the coronavirus. The season is set to start Sept. 26, the latest start for a season opener for the Tigers since Sept. 29, 1956 when LSU lost to Bear Bryant-coached No. 11 Texas A&M 9-6 in Tiger Stadium.

Vanderbilt and Missouri were the two Eastern Division opponents added to the LSU schedule. The Tigers play at Vandy and home against Missouri in consecutive games in October 3 and 10 respectively.

“It’s another step in the journey,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “The ability to take a step at a time, like starting practices today. There is some flexibility in the schedule at the end of the season. The circumstances around the virus will guide us forward.”

If LSU fans are looking for good omens with the new schedule, here’s a couple:

The last time LSU played the same amount of home and away games (five each) was in 1958 when the Tigers won the national championship.

Also, the season opener of LSU’s 2007 national championship season was a 45-0 shutout at Mississippi State.

Here’s the new schedule with the previous original opponent in parenthesis. Game times and TV networks have yet to be set.

Sept. 26 Mississippi State (Ole Miss)

Oct. 3. at Vanderbilt (Nicholls State, a non-conference game)

Oct. 10. Missouri (at Florida)

Oct. 17. At Florida (at Arkansas)

Oct. 24. South Carolina (Mississippi State)

Oct. 31 At Auburn (Open Date)

Nov. 7 Open date (Alabama)

Nov. 14. Alabama (South Carolina)

Nov. 21. At Arkansas (at Auburn)

Nov. 28. at Texas A&M (at Texas A&M)

Dec. 5. Ole Miss (No team)

Here’s the entire league week-by-week

Updated 2020 SEC Football Schedule – Week-by-Week

September 26: Alabama at Missouri

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Florida at Ole Miss

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

October 3

Texas A&M at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Florida

Ole Miss at Kentucky

LSU at Vanderbilt

Missouri at Tennessee

October 10

Alabama at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Auburn

Florida at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Georgia

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

October 17

Georgia at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina

LSU at Florida

Kentucky at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Missouri

October 24

Alabama at Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

October 31

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at Texas A&M

LSU at Auburn

Kentucky at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

November 7

Tennessee at Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at South Carolina

November 14

Alabama at LSU

Arkansas at Florida

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Tennessee

November 21

Kentucky at Alabama

LSU at Arkansas

Tennessee at Auburn

Florida at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Georgia

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Missouri at South Carolina

November 28

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Missouri

Kentucky at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

LSU at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

December 5

Alabama at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

December 12

Open Date

December 19

SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)