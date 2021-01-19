Haleigh Bryant wins SEC Gymnast of the Week honors

LSU’s Haleigh Bryant is making this college gymnastics stuff look easy.

A week after she won the SEC’s Freshman of the Week in her college debut, her immediate week two encore was to win the league’s Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday.

In LSU’s SEC win at Arkansas last Friday, Bryant won the all-around title with a 39.600. It marked the third highest score nationally so far this season and the best by a freshman. The all-around score is the highest for any LSU freshman in their debut, and she is the fifth gymnast to score a 39.600 or higher in their first season.

“I’ve competed in all four events my whole life, I never competed in just two or three,” Bryant said of her all-around win in her second college meet. “I’m doing it for this team. I need to make sure every routine I do is the best I can do (in practice) so I don’t have to do too many and my body doesn’t get too tired.”

The Cornelius, North Carolina, native also won the floor exercise with a 9.95. Her average score of 9.975 ranks second in the nation. Bryant scored a career high 9.90 on bars and also scored a 9.90 in her first collegiate performance on beam.

Bryant and the 5th ranked Tigers (2-0) face No. 11 Georgia at 7:15 p.m Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+ through WatchESPN.com and the app.