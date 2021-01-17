Gunnarson sets LSU indoor pole vault record

Swedish native Lisa Gunnarson started the LSU men’s and women’s indoor season with a bang by setting Tigers’ women school pole vault record as she cleared 14 feet, 10 inches Saturday at the Purple Tiger Invitational.

Gunnarsson’s clearance is the best in the world for the 2021 indoor season to date and would have ranked as the third best in the NCAA last season. She was perfect as she cleared bars of 4.25 meters, 4.35 meters, and 4.45 meters before she set the school record. She took three attempts at the height of 4.61 meters but was unable to clear it.

JuVaughn Harrison started the 2021 LSU men”s indoor campaign off right where he finished the 2020 indoor season as he recorded an NCAA best and world lead leap of 7.98 meters (26′ 2.25″) to win the long jump event.

Freshman Monique Hardy won the women’s weight throw with a toss of 67 feet, 4 2/4 inches. It ranks as the fourth best mark in the country and the top distance by freshman this season. Her toss also ranks as the third best in school history.

LSU also found a lot of success from their sprinters as the women’s team won both the 60 meter dash and the 60 meter hurdles.

The Tigers were led by Symone Mason, who won the 60 meter dash with a top three NCAA best time of 7.41. LSU also had the top two finishers in the women’s 60-meter hurdles as Milan Young placed first with a personal record time of 8.17, which is the top time in the NCAA this season.