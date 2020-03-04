Grambling-LSU postponed to April 13th

Due to impending severe weather, Wednesday night’s game between Grambling and LSU has been postponed.

The game will be made up on Monday, April 13th at 6:30 p.m. It will be still be broadcast online on the SEC Network+ and on the radio at 98.1 FM.

Tickets for Wednesday night’s game will be honored for the game on the make-up date.

The Monday game is unusual for LSU, who usually play midweek games on Tuesday and Wednesday exclusively.

LSU hosts McNeese State on the following Tuesday and does have Wednesday open, but Grambling has Stephen F. Austin and Wiley College scheduled for that week. Both teams will be coming off Thursday-Saturday series on the road (LSU at Kentucky, Grambling at Texas Southern), giving them Sunday off.