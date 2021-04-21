Gaunt’s 65 positions LSU men’s golf team in fourth place after round one of SEC championships

Sparked by Connor Gaunt’s 5-under par 65, LSU men’s golf team shot a a 1-over 281 for a fourth place tie with Vanderbilt six shots behind Georgia after the first round of stroke play Wednesday in the SEC championships at St. Simons, Island, Ga.

Gaunt’s round matched his lowest single round in an LSU uniform, his six birdies were the second most of his LSU career in a single round and the 65 was the lowest number shot by an LSU golfer at Seaside since 2014. Smylie Kaufman (64) and Zach Wright (65) were the last Tigers to shoot 65 or better, and that happened in the third round of the 2014 SEC Championship. Gaunt’s six birdies on the day ranked second in the field of 70 players and his 5-under has him in a two-way tie for second place one stroke off the individual lead.

Gaunt bogeyed the first hole and then played the final 17 holes to the tune of 6-under with six birdies, including three straight on Nos. 6-8 en route to turning in a 3-under 32 on the front. His two birdies on the back nine came on No. 14 and No. 15.

Freshman Nicholas Arcement carded a 1-under 69. He went 35 on the front and 34 on the back for his 69. The back nine saw him birdie two straight on Nos. 15 and 16. He is in a four-way tie for 10th.

Garrett Barber (2-over 72) and Drew Doyle (5-over 75) were the final two counting scores for the Tigers. Barber is tied for 33rd and Doyle is in a tie for 56th. Michael Sanders shot a 6-over 76 and is in 58th place.

Round two for LSU will begin on Thursday morning at 8:20 a.m. CT. LSU will be paired with Vanderbilt and Auburn.