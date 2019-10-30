Freshman Sean Burrell’s 400 hurdles performance highlights LSU’s efforts qualifying 10 more entries for NCAA outdoor meet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The LSU men’s top-ranked track team added 10 more entries for the NCAA outdoor championships during the third day of qualifying Friday at the NCAA East Preliminaries at Hodges Stadium.

The Tigers have a total of 15 entries for the NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore.

JuVaughn Harrison and Sean Dixon-Bodie were among those qualifiers with Harrison clearing 7 feet, 2 ¼, inches in the high jump – matching a stadium record in the process – and is now qualified in two events after qualifying Thursday in the long jump. Dixon-Bodie went 53-5 in the triple jump and finished third in a field of 48 competitors to reach his first NCAA outdoor event.

LSU’s top effort came from freshman Sean Burrell of Zachary, winning his quarterfinal heat in the 400 hurdles with a personal best time of 48.86 which was a facility record and third-fastest in school history. His time also moved him to first nationally and eighth in the world this season.

Eric Edwards (13.50) and Damion Thomas (13.60) both qualified in the 110-meter hurdles with top-three finishes, while Terrance Laird (10.00) and Noah Williams. Laird qualified in both the 100 (10.00) and (19.94), respectively, and Noah Williams won his 400 heat with a time of 45.43.

LSU also got two of its relays through the NCAA meet – the 4×100 and 4×400 units.

The 400 unit of Dylan Peebles, Williams, Akanni Hislop, and Laird clocked a time of 38.85 seconds and the team of Dorian Camel, Williams, Tyler Terry and Sean Burrell advanced in the 4×400 with a time of 3:02.14.