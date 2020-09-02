Free agent Fournette lands in Tampa Bay in his third day of unemployment

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette won’t have to move all his furniture very far.

Fournette, waived Monday by the Jacksonville Jaguars, has signed a one-year $3.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

He had his best pro season statistically in 2019, rushing for a career-best 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 receiving yards with three total touchdowns. But the Jaguars declined to pick up the fifth-year option in May of the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. They also unsuccessfully tried to trade him.

Fournette is joining a team that signed six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy on Aug. 4 and has third-year back Ronald Jones of USC as its current starter.

With six-time Super Bowl quarterback Tom Brady starting for the Bucs after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and the addition of McCoy and Fournette, the Bucs are making as effort to establish a balanced offense.