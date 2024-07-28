Former LSU stars Kloth and Nuss win first match in Paris Olympics

LSU’s Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss won their Olympic debut match. They faced Canada’s Sophie Bukovec and Heather Bansley. The match took place under the Eiffel Tower’s sunset. Kloth and Nuss, ranked second, won in two sets.

They started strong, taking the lead with a point from Kloth. Then, they only served to Bansley, avoiding Bukovec’s strong play. The Canadians struggled. Kloth’s defense and Bansley’s errors helped. The first set ended 21-17.

In the second set, the Canadians improved. They targeted Nuss, wearing her down. Yet, Kloth remained strong at the net. The Americans then scored seven straight points. Nuss’s defense shone. They closed the match with a point from Nuss, winning 21-14.

Kloth and Nuss played like veterans. Next, they aim to build on this win on Monday against Australia.