Former LSU stars Kloth and Nuss win first match in Paris Olympics

July 27, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Beach volleyball, More Sports 0
Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss won their first match at the Paris Olympics and now move on.

LSU’s Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss won their Olympic debut match. They faced Canada’s Sophie Bukovec and Heather Bansley. The match took place under the Eiffel Tower’s sunset. Kloth and Nuss, ranked second, won in two sets.

They started strong, taking the lead with a point from Kloth. Then, they only served to Bansley, avoiding Bukovec’s strong play. The Canadians struggled. Kloth’s defense and Bansley’s errors helped. The first set ended 21-17.

In the second set, the Canadians improved. They targeted Nuss, wearing her down. Yet, Kloth remained strong at the net. The Americans then scored seven straight points. Nuss’s defense shone. They closed the match with a point from Nuss, winning 21-14.

Kloth and Nuss played like veterans. Next, they aim to build on this win on Monday against Australia.

author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


32 ÷ = eight