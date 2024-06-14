Former LSU pitcher Sam Dutton is transferring to an SEC rival

Former LSU pitcher Sam Dutton has landed will be pitching for the Tigers next season, but not the LSU Tigers.

He’ll play for the Auburn Tigers.

Dutton entered the transfer portal on Tuesday and has made up his mind on his next destination already. He announced on Friday that he’ll be staying in the SEC and transferring to Auburn.

War Eagle🦅 Extremely Blessed and excited for this new opportunity!! pic.twitter.com/EoaTjRNUF9 — Samuel Dutton (@therealsammyd1) June 14, 2024

Dutton started 15 games during his three seasons at LSU and posted a 5.86 ERA this season.

He got the start in LSU’s final game of the season against North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional. He didn’t record a single out and allowed three straight hits before being pulled.

Dutton is one of nine LSU players that have entered the transfer portal and one of five pitchers. Cam Johnson, Nic Bronzini, Aiden Moffett and Micah Bucknam have all entered the portal as well.