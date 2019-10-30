Former LSU national champion sprinter Mitchell-Blake qualifies to represent Great Britain in his second career Olympics

British Athletics announced that former LSU sprinter Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake will be representing Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

Mitchell-Blake will compete individually in the 200 meters while also participating on the Great Britain 4×100 meter relay team. A two-time Great Britain champion over the distance of 200 meters, Mitchell-Blake will be making his second career trip to the Olympics; at the 2016 Rio Olympics he finished 11th overall in the 200 meters.

Mitchell-Blake is no stranger to the world stage. He anchored Great Britain to its first ever gold at the World Championships in 2017 as he outran Christian Coleman (USA) and Usain Bolt (Jamaica) on the final leg for a winning time of 37.47.

During his days at LSU (2013-17), he was an NCAA champion, 6x SEC champion, and a 10x All-American.