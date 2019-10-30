Final stats for LSU players in college summer leagues

Here’s the final stats for LSU baseball players and Tigers’ signees who played on college summer league teams:

Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod League)

Cade Beloso, OF/1B: Left after playing in 9 games, batted .250 (8 for 32), 2 runs, 1 double, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks

Sanford River Rats (Florida Collegiate League)

Dylan Crews, OF: Left after playing in just 3 games, batted .200 (2 for 10), 2 runs, 1 double, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts.

Josh Pearson, OF (incoming LSU signee): Finished season playing in 30 games (including playoffs), batted. 330 (32 for 97), 31 runs, 16 RBIs, 10 doubles, 4 homers, 16 walks, 17 strikeouts, 25 stolen bases. Also won the Florida League’s home run derby at the league’s all-star game

Brennan Holt, SS (incoming LSU signee): Finished season playing in 28 games (including playoffs), batted .234 (15 for 64), 18 runs, 1 double, 10 RBIs, 12 walks, 16 strikeouts, 1 error

Alex Milazzo, C: Finished season playing in 13 games (including playoffs), batted .194 (6 for 31), 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 7 walks, 11 strikeouts, 1 error

Winter Park Diamond Dawgs (Florida Collegiate League)

Cade Doughty, 3B: Left after 9 games, he batted .280 (7 of 25), 1 double, 7 RBIs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts, 2 stolen bases, 1 error

Brody Drost, OF: Finished season playing in 23 games (including playoffs), batted .178 (13 for 73), 10 runs, 1 double, 10 RBIs, 16 walks, 25 strikeouts, 0 errors

Bristol State Liners (Appalachian League)

Ty Floyd, RHP: 3 appearances 3 starts, 3-0 3.00 ERA, 9 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 3 runs allowed (all earned), 14 strikeouts, 8 walks

Michael Fowler, RHP: 2 appearances 1 start, 0-0 13.50 ERA, 4.2 innings pitched, 7 hits allowed, 7 runs allowed (all earned), 5 strikeouts, 9 walks

Paul Gervase, RHP (incoming LSU signee): In 14 appearances, no starts), 0-0 .363 ERA, 3 saves, 17.1 innings pitched, 8 hits allowed, 7 runs allowed (all earned), 30 strikeouts, 13 walks

Bluefield Ridge Runners (Appalachian League)

Brayden Jobert, INF (incoming LSU signee): In 46 games, he’s batted .299 (53 of 177), 32 runs, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 3 homers, 35 RBIs, 31 strikeouts, 18 walks, 13 errors

Delray Beach Lightning (South Florida Collegiate League)

Brant Smith, INF (incoming LSU signee): Finished season playing in 37 games, batted .283 (28 for 99), 16 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 14 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 23 strikeouts, 11 walks. 1 error

Kalamazoo Growlers (Northwoods League)

Luke Leto, INF/RHP (incoming LSU signee): In 15 games, he batted .241 (13 for 54), 7 runs, 4 doubles, 4 RBIs, 3 stolen bases, 18 strikeouts, 8 walks, 6 errors

Battle Creek Bombers (Northwoods League)

Jack Merrifield, INF/RHP (Incoming LSU signee): In 27 games, he’s batted .252 (27 for 107), 13 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBIs, 1 stolen base, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks, 4 errors and in 3 pitching appearances no starts, 0-0 4.50 ERA, 0 saves, 4 innings pitched, 6 hits allowed, 3 runs allowed, 2 earned, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks

Charlottesville TomSox (Valley League)

Will Safford, INF: Finished season playing in 27 games (including playoffs), he batted .105 (4 for 38), 10 runs, 1 triple, 6 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, 12 strikeouts, 14 walks, 2 errors

Danville Dans (Prospect League)

Jacob Hasty, LHP: Finished season with 5 appearances and 5 starts, 2-1, 4.50 ERA, 18 innings pitched, 13 hits allowed, 9 runs allowed (all earned), 21 strikeouts, 15 walks

Saugerties Stallions (Perfect Game League)

Josh Stevenson, OF/LHP (incoming LSU signee): Finished season playing in 29 games, he batted .298 (31 for 104), 24 runs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBIs, 7 stolen bases, 20 strikeouts, 14 walks, 1 error

Theo Millas, RHP: Finished season with 4 appearances 2 starts, 0-1, 3.64 ERA, 12.1 innings pitched, 11 hits allowed, 5 runs allowed (all earned), 11 strikeouts, 4 walks

Wenatchee Apple Sox (West Coast League)

Jake Wyeth, C: Left team after 10 games, he batted .069 (2 for 29), 1 run, 3 RBIs, 1 double, 14 strikeouts, 4 walks, 2 errors

Alex Brady, LHP: 10 appearances 0 starts, 6.13 ERA, 14.2 innings pitched, 16 hits allowed, 11 runs allowed, 10 earned, 16 strikeouts, 8 walks