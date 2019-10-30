Final stats for LSU players in college summer leagues

LSU baseball freshman signee Josh Pearson of West Monroe had one of the best summers of all Tigers' signees and returnees when he batted .330 with 16 RBIs, 10 doubles, 4 homers and 25 stolen bases for the Sanford River Rats in the Florida Collegiate League.

Here’s the final stats for LSU baseball players and Tigers’ signees who played on college summer league teams:

Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod League)

Cade Beloso, OF/1B: Left after playing in 9 games, batted .250 (8 for 32), 2 runs, 1 double, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks

Sanford River Rats (Florida Collegiate League)

Dylan Crews, OF: Left after playing in just 3 games, batted .200 (2 for 10), 2 runs, 1 double, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts.

Josh Pearson, OF (incoming LSU signee): Finished season playing in 30 games (including playoffs), batted. 330 (32 for 97), 31 runs, 16 RBIs, 10 doubles, 4 homers, 16 walks, 17 strikeouts, 25 stolen bases. Also won the Florida League’s home run derby at the league’s all-star game

Brennan Holt, SS (incoming LSU signee): Finished season playing in 28 games (including playoffs), batted .234 (15 for 64), 18 runs, 1 double, 10 RBIs, 12 walks, 16 strikeouts, 1 error

Alex Milazzo, C: Finished season playing in 13 games (including playoffs), batted .194 (6 for 31), 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 7 walks, 11 strikeouts, 1 error

Winter Park Diamond Dawgs (Florida Collegiate League)

Cade Doughty, 3B: Left after 9 games, he batted .280 (7 of 25), 1 double, 7 RBIs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts, 2 stolen bases, 1 error

Brody Drost, OF: Finished season playing in 23 games (including playoffs), batted .178 (13 for 73), 10 runs, 1 double, 10 RBIs, 16 walks, 25 strikeouts, 0 errors

Bristol State Liners (Appalachian League)

Ty Floyd, RHP: 3 appearances 3 starts, 3-0 3.00 ERA, 9 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 3 runs allowed (all earned), 14 strikeouts, 8 walks

Michael Fowler, RHP: 2 appearances 1 start, 0-0 13.50 ERA, 4.2 innings pitched, 7 hits allowed, 7 runs allowed (all earned), 5 strikeouts, 9 walks

Paul Gervase, RHP (incoming LSU signee): In 14 appearances, no starts), 0-0 .363 ERA, 3 saves, 17.1 innings pitched, 8 hits allowed, 7 runs allowed (all earned), 30 strikeouts, 13 walks

Bluefield Ridge Runners (Appalachian League)

Brayden Jobert, INF (incoming LSU signee): In 46 games, he’s batted .299 (53 of 177), 32 runs, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 3 homers, 35 RBIs, 31 strikeouts, 18 walks, 13 errors

Delray Beach Lightning (South Florida Collegiate League)

Brant Smith, INF (incoming LSU signee): Finished season playing in 37 games, batted .283 (28 for 99), 16 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 14 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 23 strikeouts, 11 walks. 1 error

Kalamazoo Growlers (Northwoods League)

Luke Leto, INF/RHP (incoming LSU signee): In 15 games, he batted .241 (13 for 54), 7 runs, 4 doubles, 4 RBIs, 3 stolen bases, 18 strikeouts, 8 walks, 6 errors

Battle Creek Bombers (Northwoods League)

Jack Merrifield, INF/RHP (Incoming LSU signee): In 27 games, he’s batted .252 (27 for 107), 13 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBIs, 1 stolen base, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks, 4 errors and in 3 pitching appearances no starts, 0-0 4.50 ERA, 0 saves, 4 innings pitched, 6 hits allowed, 3 runs allowed, 2 earned, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks

Charlottesville TomSox (Valley League)

Will Safford, INF: Finished season playing in 27 games (including playoffs), he batted .105 (4 for 38), 10 runs, 1 triple, 6 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, 12 strikeouts, 14 walks, 2 errors

Danville Dans (Prospect League)

Jacob Hasty, LHP: Finished season with 5 appearances and 5 starts, 2-1, 4.50 ERA, 18 innings pitched, 13 hits allowed, 9 runs allowed (all earned), 21 strikeouts, 15 walks

Saugerties Stallions (Perfect Game League)

Josh Stevenson, OF/LHP (incoming LSU signee): Finished season playing in 29 games, he batted .298 (31 for 104), 24 runs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBIs, 7 stolen bases, 20 strikeouts, 14 walks, 1 error

Theo Millas, RHP: Finished season with 4 appearances 2 starts, 0-1, 3.64 ERA, 12.1 innings pitched, 11 hits allowed, 5 runs allowed (all earned), 11 strikeouts, 4 walks

Wenatchee Apple Sox (West Coast League)

Jake Wyeth, C: Left team after 10 games, he batted .069 (2 for 29), 1 run, 3 RBIs, 1 double, 14 strikeouts, 4 walks, 2 errors

Alex Brady, LHP: 10 appearances 0 starts, 6.13 ERA, 14.2 innings pitched, 16 hits allowed, 11 runs allowed, 10 earned, 16 strikeouts, 8 walks

