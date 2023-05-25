Filling the trenches: Westgate’s De’Myrion Johnson becomes first defensive lineman to commit in LSU’s Class of ’24

LSU’s newly named defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey is already paying dividends on the recruiting trail.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait April 27" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait April 27" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Tigers gained a commitment from their first defensive lineman in the Class of 2024 with a pledge on Thursday from defensive end De’Myrion Johnson of Westgate in New Iberia.

“I can play for my hometown team and go down the road and put on the purple and gold and rep the Tigers,” Johnson told On3 about his decision.

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Johnson, a four-star prospect by ESPN and state’s sixth-ranked player, is LSU’s 16th overall commitment in a class ranked as high as fifth nationally by 247Sports.

Johnson selected LSU over scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Texas.

He’s the nation’s No. 205 overall prospect by ESPN, No. 12 defensive end and No. 6 in Louisiana where the Tigers have commitments from nine players.

Johnson played a big part in Westgate’s Class 4A state championship in 2021 with 67 tackles, 36 tackles behind the line and six sacks. The Tigers were 10-4 last season with a trip to the Division I non-select semifinals, falling to eventual state champion Destrehan, 21-6.