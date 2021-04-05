Fargas adds graduate transfer in Vanderbilt’s Autumn Newby for 2021-22 season

The LSU women’s basketball program announced Monday the addition of graduate transfer Autumn Newby of Vanderbilt.

“Autumn Newby brings a wealth of experience to our team,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas. “She’s relentless on the floor and plays with great passion and energy. In this league, you have to have bigs that can score, battle on the boards, sprint the floor, and do the little things that result in a positive impact. Autumn will be a great addition to the Tiger family, and we are ecstatic to have her.”

LSU will have a total of seven newcomers for the 2021-22 season with Newby set to join a six-member freshman class that signed last November.

The 6-foot-2 Newby, a native of Lawrenceville, Ga. who will graduate in psychology and medicine, health and society, was a three-year letter winner for Vanderbilt but not appear in any of the team’s 2020-21 shortened season of the coronavirus pandemic.

She was third on the team in rebounding (5.9) in 27 games as the team’s starting forward. She also added 37 assists, 36 steals and shot 41.6 percent from the field.

Newby started in 28 games as a sophomore and ranked second on the team in rebounds at 6.7 per game. She topped the Commodores as a freshman at 6.6 per outing.

Newby was a four-year starter and was a standout for Archer High School where she was ranked among the nation’s top 30 player by espnW.com. In her final season, she averaged 12.7 points and 12.6 rebounds and was a second team all-state selection.