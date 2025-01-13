Ex-LSU Star Kyren Lacy Jailed On Hit-And-Run, Negligent Homicide Charges, And Out On Bail

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who led the Tigers in receiving touchdowns and yards per catch in the 2024 season, spent an hour and 18 minutes in jail on Sunday after turning himself in on felony charges of hit-and-run and negligent homicide, according to a Louisiana State Police release on Sunday night.

WARRANT OUT FOR KYREN LACY ARREST

Lacy, a December LSU graduate who opted out of the Tigers’ Texas Bowl to prepare for the April NFL Draft, caused a multi-vehicle accident in the Chackbay area near Thibodaux that killed former U.S. Marine Herman Hall of Thibodaux on the afternoon of Dec. 17, State Police say.

Lacy “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the center line and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No Passing Zone,” State Police said Friday in a release to announce it had issued a warrant for Lacy’s arrest.

“As Lacy was illegally passing other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved right to avoid a head-on collision with (Lacy’s 2023 Dodge Charger). Behind that pickup was a Kia Cadenza car, whose driver swerved left to avoid (Lacy),” the release continued. “As the Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with (Lacy), it crossed the center line and collided head on with a southbound Kia Sorrento SUV,” driven by Herman Hall.

“Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on Louisiana Highway 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash,” State Police said.

Hall died soon after the accident from injuries suffered in it at an area hospital, State Police said. The crash injured two others. Lacy could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on both felony charges along with fines and restitution to Hall’s family and to the two injured and their families, according to state law. He was also charged with reckless operation of a vehicle.

After contact with Lacy and his legal representation on Friday, State Police expected Lacy to turn himself in at the State Police’s Troop C office in Gray on Friday or Saturday. That didn’t happen. Lacy reported to authorities on Sunday night and was jailed at about 6:53 p.m. At 8:11 p.m., he was bailed out of jail at a bond of $151,000, according to the Lafourche Parish jail in Thibodaux.

A Thibodaux native, Lacy played at Thibodaux High School before signing with Louisiana-Lafayette, where he played in the 2020 and ’21 seasons. He transferred to LSU and played there from 2022-24. Lacy caught 58 passes for 866 yards for a 14.9-yard average and nine touchdowns last season.

“We have no comment at this time out of respect for the legal process,” LSU athletic department spokesman Zach Greenwell told Tiger Rag on Friday, but he did add that Lacy was not a member of LSU’s team at the time of the crash in December. His last LSU participation was in the regular season finale on Nov. 30.

“Lacy graduated in December and did not participate in practice following LSU’s bowl announcement on Dec. 8,” Greenwell said.

Lacy had been projected to be picked in the third or fourth round of the seven-round NFL Draft scheduled for April 24-26. He has also been invited to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 1, but his status for that game is pending. He is still listed as an “accepted invite” on the all-star game’s website.