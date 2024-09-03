ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe Crushing On LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly, Not In A Good Way

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe was livid as he watched LSU’s head coach Brian Kelly try to apologize for their crushing defeat against USC. Holding nothing back, Sharpe called out Kelly’s excuses and demanded true accountability from the seasoned coach.

During his appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Sharpe expressed frustration over Kelly’s table-smacking rage and lack of control over the game. Even when Kelly finally admitted to not doing a good enough job, Sharpe saw it as an embarrassing statement coming from a coach with years of experience under his belt.

“It’s absurd,” Sharpe seethed. “He should’ve started with what he finished with – ‘I’m not doing a good enough job.’ He did the same thing last year when Florida State trounced them. ‘Clearly, we’re not the team I thought we were.’ No, you’re not the coach you thought you were.”

The 10 costly penalties during the game only added to Sharpe’s frustration, as it was evident that they could have been avoided through better coaching and player management.

“You either teach that behavior or allow it,” Sharpe snapped. “But let’s be real, your quarterback was outplayed and Lincoln Riley out-coached you.”

Sharpe then offered some advice to Kelly, encouraging him to take notes from successful coaches like Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban who always take responsibility for losses, even if it means pointing the finger at themselves.

“The truly great coaches – look at Dabo. When he got crushed by Georgia, he said ‘That’s on me.’ Coach Saban used to do it all the time,” Sharpe explained. “Those are the kind of coaches who can get through to their players and make them understand, even when mistakes are made.”

Sharpe crushing on Brian Kelly