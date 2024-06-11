ESPN announces television start times and windows for remainder of 2024 SEC Football Season

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (June 11, 2024) –Following the May 30 announcement of all start times for the first three weeks, ESPN has released the approximate start times for the remainder of the 2024 SEC football season, with all SEC games exclusively on ABC and ESPN platforms for the first time. Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a new benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN kicking off this fall.
All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 21) will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows.
SEC Now: Inside the 2024 Schedule premieres at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 11 on SEC Network to break down the full SEC schedule. Following The Paul Finebaum Show, the show will re-air at 7 p.m. Host Alyssa Lang and analysts Cole Cubelic and Roman Harper will dive into the full schedule and look ahead to the fall.
Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:
- Early: 12 to 1 p.m. ET start
- Afternoon: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start
- Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start
- Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows
For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior unless otherwise noted below. Fans and viewers looking for more information on this new era for the SEC and ESPN can visit SECNetwork.com/sec-on-abc-and-espn.
|Weeks 1-3 – Previously Announced
|Date
|Time/
Window (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Thu, Aug 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (from Little Rock)
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Murray State at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Fri, Aug 30
|7 p.m.
|Temple at Oklahoma
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug 31
|Noon
|Clemson vs. Georgia (from Atlanta)
|ABC
|Noon
|Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt
|ESPN
|12:45 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami at Florida
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Colorado State at Texas
|ESPN
|4:15 p.m.
|Old Dominion at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Alabama
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Furman at Ole Miss
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Texas A&M
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Auburn
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 1
|7:30 p.m.
|USC vs. LSU (from Las Vegas)
|ABC
|Sat, Sep 7
|12:45 p.m.
|McNeese at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Georgia
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Kentucky
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|California at Auburn
|ESPN2
|4:15 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|South Florida at Alabama
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Samford at Florida
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo at Missouri
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Tennessee vs. NC State (from Charlotte)
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Nicholls at LSU
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Houston at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Sat, Sep 14
|Noon
|LSU at South Carolina
|ABC
|12:45 p.m.
|Boston College at Missouri
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Florida
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Tulane at Oklahoma
|ESPN or ESPN2
|4:15 p.m.
|UAB at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|UTSA at Texas
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Kentucky
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico at Auburn
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Toledo at Mississippi State
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7:45 p.m.
|Kent State at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Weeks 4-14
|Date
|Time/
Window (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Sat, Sep 21
|Noon
|Florida at Mississippi State
|ABC or ESPN
|12:45 p.m.
|Ohio at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Texas A&M
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Texas
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Night
|Akron at South Carolina
|Flex
|Arkansas at Auburn
|Flex
|UCLA at LSU
|Flex
|Vanderbilt at Missouri
|Flex
|Tennessee at Oklahoma
|Sat, Sep 28
|Noon
|Kentucky at Ole Miss
|ABC or ESPN
|Afternoon
|Oklahoma at Auburn
|Afternoon
|Mississippi State at Texas
|Afternoon
|Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (from Arlington)
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia at Alabama
|ABC
|7:45 p.m.
|South Alabama at LSU
|SEC Network
|Sat, Oct 5
|Noon
|Missouri at Texas A&M
|ABC or ESPN
|Afternoon
|Alabama at Vanderbilt
|Night
|UCF at Florida
|Flex
|Tennessee at Arkansas
|Flex
|Auburn at Georgia
|Flex
|Ole Miss at South Carolina
|Sat, Oct 12
|Noon
|South Carolina at Alabama
|ABC or ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas vs. Oklahoma (from Dallas)
|ABC or ESPN
|Night
|Ole Miss at LSU
|Flex
|Vanderbilt at Kentucky
|Flex
|Mississippi State at Georgia
|Flex
|Florida at Tennessee
|Sat, Oct 19
|Early
|South Carolina at Oklahoma
|Early
|Auburn at Missouri
|7 p.m.
|Ball State at Vanderbilt
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Night
|LSU at Arkansas
|Flex
|Kentucky at Florida
|Flex
|Texas A&M at Mississippi State
|Flex
|Alabama at Tennessee
|Flex
|Georgia at Texas
|Sat, Oct 26
|Early
|Oklahoma at Ole Miss
|Early
|Arkansas at Mississippi State
|Afternoon
|Texas at Vanderbilt
|Night
|Auburn at Kentucky
|Flex
|Missouri at Alabama
|Flex
|LSU at Texas A&M
|Sat, Nov 2
|Early
|Ole Miss at Arkansas
|Early
|Vanderbilt at Auburn
|2:30 p.m.
|Maine at Oklahoma
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida vs. Georgia (from Jacksonville)
|ABC
|4:15 p.m.
|Massachusetts at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Night
|Kentucky at Tennessee
|Night
|Texas A&M at South Carolina
|Sat, Nov 9
|Noon
|Florida at Texas
|ABC or ESPN
|Afternoon
|South Carolina at Vanderbilt
|Night
|Mississippi State at Tennessee
|Flex
|Alabama at LSU
|Flex
|Oklahoma at Missouri
|Flex
|Georgia at Ole Miss
|Sat, Nov 16
|Noon
|Texas at Arkansas
|ABC or ESPN
|12:45 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Auburn
|SEC Network
|1:30 p.m.
|Murray State at Kentucky
|ESPN+/SECN+
|2 p.m.
|Mercer at Alabama
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Afternoon
|Missouri at South Carolina
|7:45 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Flex
|LSU at Florida
|Flex
|Tennessee at Georgia
|Sat, Nov 23
|Noon
|Ole Miss at Florida
|ABC or ESPN
|12:45 p.m.
|Massachusetts at Georgia
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|UTEP at Tennessee
|ESPN+/SECN+
|4 p.m.
|Wofford at South Carolina
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Afternoon
|Missouri at Mississippi State
|Night
|Vanderbilt at LSU
|Flex
|Texas A&M at Auburn
|Flex
|Alabama at Oklahoma
|Flex
|Kentucky at Texas
|TBD
|Louisiana Tech at Arkansas
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Fri, Nov 29
|3:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Georgia
|ABC
|Sat, Nov 30
|Early
|Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|Afternoon
|Arkansas at Missouri
|Flex
|Auburn at Alabama
|Flex
|Louisville at Kentucky
|Flex
|Oklahoma at LSU
|Flex
|Texas at Texas A&M
|Sat, Dec 7
|4 p.m.
|SEC Championship (from Atlanta)
|ABC
Be the first to comment