ESPN announces television start times and windows for remainder of 2024 SEC Football Season

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (June 11, 2024) –Following the May 30 announcement of all start times for the first three weeks, ESPN has released the approximate start times for the remainder of the 2024 SEC football season, with all SEC games exclusively on ABC and ESPN platforms for the first time. Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a new benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN kicking off this fall.

All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 21) will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows.

SEC Now: Inside the 2024 Schedule premieres at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 11 on SEC Network to break down the full SEC schedule. Following The Paul Finebaum Show, the show will re-air at 7 p.m. Host Alyssa Lang and analysts Cole Cubelic and Roman Harper will dive into the full schedule and look ahead to the fall.

Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:

Early: 12 to 1 p.m. ET start

12 to 1 p.m. ET start Afternoon : 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start

: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start

6 to 8 p.m. ET start Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows

For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior unless otherwise noted below. Fans and viewers looking for more information on this new era for the SEC and ESPN can visit SECNetwork.com/sec-on-abc-and-espn.

Weeks 1-3 – Previously Announced Date Time/

Window (ET) Matchup Platform Thu, Aug 29 7:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (from Little Rock) ESPNU 8 p.m. Murray State at Missouri SEC Network Fri, Aug 30 7 p.m. Temple at Oklahoma ESPN Sat, Aug 31 Noon Clemson vs. Georgia (from Atlanta) ABC Noon Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt ESPN 12:45 p.m. Chattanooga at Tennessee SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Miami at Florida ABC 3:30 p.m. Colorado State at Texas ESPN 4:15 p.m. Old Dominion at South Carolina SEC Network 6 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Western Kentucky at Alabama ESPN 7 p.m. Furman at Ole Miss ESPN+/SECN+ 7:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Texas A&M ABC 7:30 p.m. Alabama A&M at Auburn ESPN+/SECN+ 7:45 p.m. Southern Miss at Kentucky SEC Network Sun, Sep 1 7:30 p.m. USC vs. LSU (from Las Vegas) ABC Sat, Sep 7 12:45 p.m. McNeese at Texas A&M SEC Network 2 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Georgia ESPN+/SECN+ 3:30 p.m. South Carolina at Kentucky ABC 3:30 p.m. California at Auburn ESPN2 4:15 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss SEC Network 7 p.m. South Florida at Alabama ESPN 7 p.m. Samford at Florida ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Buffalo at Missouri ESPN+/SECN+ 7:30 p.m. Tennessee vs. NC State (from Charlotte) ABC 7:30 p.m. Alcorn State at Vanderbilt ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Nicholls at LSU ESPN+/SECN+ 7:45 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma SEC Network Sat, Sep 14 Noon LSU at South Carolina ABC 12:45 p.m. Boston College at Missouri SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Florida ABC 3:30 p.m. Tulane at Oklahoma ESPN or ESPN2 4:15 p.m. UAB at Arkansas SEC Network 7 p.m. UTSA at Texas ESPN 7:30 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky ABC 7:30 p.m. New Mexico at Auburn ESPN2 or ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Toledo at Mississippi State ESPN2 or ESPNU 7:45 p.m. Kent State at Tennessee SEC Network Weeks 4-14 Date Time/

Window (ET) Matchup Platform Sat, Sep 21 Noon Florida at Mississippi State ABC or ESPN 12:45 p.m. Ohio at Kentucky SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Texas A&M ESPN+/SECN+ 7:45 p.m. Georgia Southern at Ole Miss SEC Network 8 p.m. UL Monroe at Texas ESPN+/SECN+ Night Akron at South Carolina Flex Arkansas at Auburn Flex UCLA at LSU Flex Vanderbilt at Missouri Flex Tennessee at Oklahoma Sat, Sep 28 Noon Kentucky at Ole Miss ABC or ESPN Afternoon Oklahoma at Auburn Afternoon Mississippi State at Texas Afternoon Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (from Arlington) 7:30 p.m. Georgia at Alabama ABC 7:45 p.m. South Alabama at LSU SEC Network Sat, Oct 5 Noon Missouri at Texas A&M ABC or ESPN Afternoon Alabama at Vanderbilt Night UCF at Florida Flex Tennessee at Arkansas Flex Auburn at Georgia Flex Ole Miss at South Carolina Sat, Oct 12 Noon South Carolina at Alabama ABC or ESPN 3:30 p.m. Texas vs. Oklahoma (from Dallas) ABC or ESPN Night Ole Miss at LSU Flex Vanderbilt at Kentucky Flex Mississippi State at Georgia Flex Florida at Tennessee Sat, Oct 19 Early South Carolina at Oklahoma Early Auburn at Missouri 7 p.m. Ball State at Vanderbilt ESPN+/SECN+ Night LSU at Arkansas Flex Kentucky at Florida Flex Texas A&M at Mississippi State Flex Alabama at Tennessee Flex Georgia at Texas Sat, Oct 26 Early Oklahoma at Ole Miss Early Arkansas at Mississippi State Afternoon Texas at Vanderbilt Night Auburn at Kentucky Flex Missouri at Alabama Flex LSU at Texas A&M Sat, Nov 2 Early Ole Miss at Arkansas Early Vanderbilt at Auburn 2:30 p.m. Maine at Oklahoma ESPN+/SECN+ 3:30 p.m. Florida vs. Georgia (from Jacksonville) ABC 4:15 p.m. Massachusetts at Mississippi State SEC Network Night Kentucky at Tennessee Night Texas A&M at South Carolina Sat, Nov 9 Noon Florida at Texas ABC or ESPN Afternoon South Carolina at Vanderbilt Night Mississippi State at Tennessee Flex Alabama at LSU Flex Oklahoma at Missouri Flex Georgia at Ole Miss Sat, Nov 16 Noon Texas at Arkansas ABC or ESPN 12:45 p.m. UL Monroe at Auburn SEC Network 1:30 p.m. Murray State at Kentucky ESPN+/SECN+ 2 p.m. Mercer at Alabama ESPN+/SECN+ Afternoon Missouri at South Carolina 7:45 p.m. New Mexico State at Texas A&M SEC Network Flex LSU at Florida Flex Tennessee at Georgia Sat, Nov 23 Noon Ole Miss at Florida ABC or ESPN 12:45 p.m. Massachusetts at Georgia SEC Network 1 p.m. UTEP at Tennessee ESPN+/SECN+ 4 p.m. Wofford at South Carolina ESPN+/SECN+ Afternoon Missouri at Mississippi State Night Vanderbilt at LSU Flex Texas A&M at Auburn Flex Alabama at Oklahoma Flex Kentucky at Texas TBD Louisiana Tech at Arkansas ESPN+/SECN+ Fri, Nov 29 3:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Ole Miss ABC 7:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Georgia ABC Sat, Nov 30 Early Tennessee at Vanderbilt Afternoon Arkansas at Missouri Flex Auburn at Alabama Flex Louisville at Kentucky Flex Oklahoma at LSU Flex Texas at Texas A&M Sat, Dec 7 4 p.m. SEC Championship (from Atlanta) ABC ESPN Schedule