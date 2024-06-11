ESPN announces television start times and windows for remainder of 2024 SEC Football Season

June 11, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (June 11, 2024) –Following the May 30 announcement of all start times for the first three weeks, ESPN has released the approximate start times for the remainder of the 2024 SEC football season, with all SEC games exclusively on ABC and ESPN platforms for the first time. Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a new benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN kicking off this fall.

All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 21) will have set television windows, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows.

SEC Now: Inside the 2024 Schedule premieres at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 11 on SEC Network to break down the full SEC schedule. Following The Paul Finebaum Show, the show will re-air at 7 p.m. Host Alyssa Lang and analysts Cole Cubelic and Roman Harper will dive into the full schedule and look ahead to the fall.

Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:

  • Early: 12 to 1 p.m. ET start
  • Afternoon: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start
  • Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start
  • Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows

For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior unless otherwise noted below. Fans and viewers looking for more information on this new era for the SEC and ESPN can visit SECNetwork.com/sec-on-abc-and-espn.

Weeks 1-3 – Previously Announced
DateTime/
Window (ET)		MatchupPlatform
Thu, Aug 297:30 p.m.Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (from Little Rock)ESPNU
8 p.m.Murray State at MissouriSEC Network
Fri, Aug 307 p.m.Temple at OklahomaESPN
Sat, Aug 31NoonClemson vs. Georgia (from Atlanta)ABC
NoonVirginia Tech at VanderbiltESPN
12:45 p.m.Chattanooga at TennesseeSEC Network
3:30 p.m.Miami at FloridaABC
3:30 p.m.Colorado State at TexasESPN
4:15 p.m.Old Dominion at South CarolinaSEC Network
 6 p.m.Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi StateESPN+/SECN+
 7 p.m.Western Kentucky at AlabamaESPN
7 p.m.Furman at Ole MissESPN+/SECN+
7:30 p.m.Notre Dame at Texas A&MABC
 7:30 p.m.Alabama A&M at AuburnESPN+/SECN+
7:45 p.m.Southern Miss at KentuckySEC Network
Sun, Sep 17:30 p.m.USC vs. LSU (from Las Vegas)ABC
Sat, Sep 712:45 p.m.McNeese at Texas A&MSEC Network
 2 p.m.Tennessee Tech at GeorgiaESPN+/SECN+
3:30 p.m.South Carolina at KentuckyABC
3:30 p.m.California at AuburnESPN2
4:15 p.m.Middle Tennessee at Ole MissSEC Network
7 p.m.South Florida at AlabamaESPN
 7 p.m.Samford at FloridaESPN+/SECN+
 7 p.m.Buffalo at MissouriESPN+/SECN+
7:30 p.m.Tennessee vs. NC State (from Charlotte)ABC
7:30 p.m.Alcorn State at VanderbiltESPNU
 7:30 p.m.Nicholls at LSUESPN+/SECN+
7:45 p.m.Houston at OklahomaSEC Network
Sat, Sep 14NoonLSU at South CarolinaABC
12:45 p.m.Boston College at MissouriSEC Network
3:30 p.m.Texas A&M at FloridaABC
3:30 p.m.Tulane at OklahomaESPN or ESPN2
4:15 p.m.UAB at ArkansasSEC Network
7 p.m.UTSA at TexasESPN
7:30 p.m.Georgia at KentuckyABC
 7:30 p.m.New Mexico at AuburnESPN2 or ESPNU
 7:30 p.m.Toledo at Mississippi StateESPN2 or ESPNU
7:45 p.m.Kent State at TennesseeSEC Network
Weeks 4-14
DateTime/
Window (ET)		MatchupPlatform
Sat, Sep 21NoonFlorida at Mississippi StateABC or ESPN
12:45 p.m.Ohio at KentuckySEC Network
 7:30 p.m.Bowling Green at Texas A&MESPN+/SECN+
7:45 p.m.Georgia Southern at Ole MissSEC Network
 8 p.m.UL Monroe at TexasESPN+/SECN+
 NightAkron at South Carolina 
FlexArkansas at Auburn
 FlexUCLA at LSU 
FlexVanderbilt at Missouri
FlexTennessee at Oklahoma
Sat, Sep 28NoonKentucky at Ole MissABC or ESPN
AfternoonOklahoma at Auburn
AfternoonMississippi State at Texas
AfternoonArkansas vs. Texas A&M (from Arlington)
7:30 p.m.Georgia at AlabamaABC
7:45 p.m.South Alabama at LSUSEC Network
Sat, Oct 5NoonMissouri at Texas A&MABC or ESPN
AfternoonAlabama at Vanderbilt
NightUCF at Florida
FlexTennessee at Arkansas
FlexAuburn at Georgia
FlexOle Miss at South Carolina
Sat, Oct 12NoonSouth Carolina at AlabamaABC or ESPN
3:30 p.m.Texas vs. Oklahoma (from Dallas)ABC or ESPN
 NightOle Miss at LSU 
FlexVanderbilt at Kentucky
FlexMississippi State at Georgia
FlexFlorida at Tennessee
Sat, Oct 19EarlySouth Carolina at Oklahoma
EarlyAuburn at Missouri
 7 p.m.Ball State at VanderbiltESPN+/SECN+
NightLSU at Arkansas
FlexKentucky at Florida
FlexTexas A&M at Mississippi State
FlexAlabama at Tennessee
FlexGeorgia at Texas
Sat, Oct 26EarlyOklahoma at Ole Miss
EarlyArkansas at Mississippi State
AfternoonTexas at Vanderbilt
NightAuburn at Kentucky
FlexMissouri at Alabama
FlexLSU at Texas A&M
Sat, Nov 2EarlyOle Miss at Arkansas
EarlyVanderbilt at Auburn
 2:30 p.m.Maine at OklahomaESPN+/SECN+
3:30 p.m.Florida vs. Georgia (from Jacksonville)ABC
4:15 p.m.Massachusetts at Mississippi StateSEC Network
NightKentucky at Tennessee
NightTexas A&M at South Carolina
Sat, Nov 9NoonFlorida at TexasABC or ESPN
AfternoonSouth Carolina at Vanderbilt
NightMississippi State at Tennessee
FlexAlabama at LSU
FlexOklahoma at Missouri
FlexGeorgia at Ole Miss
Sat, Nov 16NoonTexas at ArkansasABC or ESPN
12:45 p.m.UL Monroe at AuburnSEC Network
 1:30 p.m.Murray State at KentuckyESPN+/SECN+
 2 p.m.Mercer at AlabamaESPN+/SECN+
AfternoonMissouri at South Carolina
7:45 p.m.New Mexico State at Texas A&MSEC Network
FlexLSU at Florida
FlexTennessee at Georgia
Sat, Nov 23NoonOle Miss at FloridaABC or ESPN
12:45 p.m.Massachusetts at GeorgiaSEC Network
 1 p.m.UTEP at TennesseeESPN+/SECN+
 4 p.m.Wofford at South CarolinaESPN+/SECN+
AfternoonMissouri at Mississippi State
NightVanderbilt at LSU
FlexTexas A&M at Auburn
FlexAlabama at Oklahoma
FlexKentucky at Texas
TBDLouisiana Tech at ArkansasESPN+/SECN+
Fri, Nov 293:30 p.m.Mississippi State at Ole MissABC
7:30 p.m.Georgia Tech at GeorgiaABC
Sat, Nov 30EarlyTennessee at Vanderbilt
AfternoonArkansas at Missouri
FlexAuburn at Alabama
FlexLouisville at Kentucky
FlexOklahoma at LSU
FlexTexas at Texas A&M
Sat, Dec 74 p.m.SEC Championship (from Atlanta)ABC
ESPN Schedule
author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ninety ÷ = 15