Ed Orgeron files for divorce from wife Kelly

Forty-four days after Ed Orgeron led LSU to a 15-0 season and its fourth national championship ever, the Tigers’ head coach filed a divorce petition in East Baton Rouge Family Court from his wife Kelly, according to a report Wednesday night by the Advocate.

Orgeron filed the divorce petition Feb. 26. The petition stated he and his wife separated Feb. 24 “and have lived separate and apart without reconciliation since that date.”

The Orgerons, who just celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on Feb. 19, own houses at University Club in Baton Rouge and in Mandeville.

Orgeron states in the divorce petition he is entitled to have the exclusive use and occupancy of the former matrimonial domicile in Baton Rouge. He has no objection to Kelly Orgeron being granted exclusive use and occupancy of a home in Mandeville, “until such time as the community property is settled either by conventional agreement or judicial partition.”

The Orgerons, both previous divorcees, met on a blind date in late December 1996 when Ed Orgeron was in Memphis as an assistant for Syracuse, which was playing in the Liberty Bowl.

A mutual friend persuaded Kelly to drive an hour from her home in Lake City, Ark., to meet Orgeron at a Liberty Bowl practice. Less than two months later, they eloped and were married.

Since being married, the Orgerons had lived through Ed being fired as Ole Miss’ head coach in 2007, followed by living apart for five years while Ed was an assistant at Tennessee and Southern Cal with the family living in Mandeville and then the disappointment of Ed not being hired as USC’s head coach after going 6-2 as interim in 2013.

The Orgerons have three sons – Tyler from Kelly’s previous marriage and 22-year old twins Cody and Parker, who finished their college football careers last season at McNeese State.