Dylan Crews earns his Triple-A call up, now just one promotion away from MLB debut

Former LSU baseball player Dylan Crews has been promoted to Triple-A.

Crews will now play for the Rochester Red Wings and is one promotion away from making his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals. He batted .256 in Double-A with five homers and 43 RBI in 258 at-bats.

Crews was one of the best players in LSU history after spending three seasons in Baton Rouge. He has a career batting average of .380 at LSU and batted .426 in his final season as he helped the Tigers claim a national championship. He had four hits in game three of the College World Series.

Crews was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft after his teammate Paul Skenes went No. 1 overall. Skenes made his MLB debut in May and has a 2.29 ERA in seven starts with the Pittsburg Pirates.