Dodgers call up former LSU catcher

In a surprise move, former LSU catcher Hunter Feduccia has been called up to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After transferring from LSU-Eunice, Feduccia made a strong impact during his 2018 season with the Tigers, recording a .233 batting average and impressing scouts enough to be drafted in the 12th round by the Dodgers.

Since then, Feduccia has been playing for the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate team, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club. In his current season, he boasts an impressive .295 batting average with 14 doubles, three triples, five homers and 42 RBI.

After six seasons in professional baseball, Feduccia has finally received his chance to play in the majors for the team with the best record in baseball. He has been called up to assist the Dodgers in their upcoming matchup against the Houston Astros this weekend. Fans are eager to see what Feduccia will bring to the field with his years of experience and impressive stats.