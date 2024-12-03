Did CJ Daniels Not Hear That LSU Will Play For The National Title Next Season?

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Apparently, LSU starting wide receiver CJ Daniels did not hear that the Tigers will be playing in the national championship game next season, which coach Brian Kelly said after the win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Or he doesn’t believe it. Or he’s just not interested.

Same goes for sophomore backups Jordan Allen, a safety, and Da’Shawn Womack, a defensive end. All three plan on entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with plans to leave LSU, depending on what schools show interest. The next portal window opens on Monday, Dec. 9.

BRIAN KELLY PROMISES NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCE FOR LSU

Daniels caught 42 passes for 480 yards in 11 games this season after playing the previous four at Liberty. Listed as a graduate transfer senior, his 2022 season at Liberty will be considered a redshirt season as he played only the maximum four games in order to redshirt.

Just one week ago Tuesday, Daniels said he would stay at LSU during player interviews leading into the regular season finale against Oklahoma.

“I’m very firm on coming back,” Daniels said. “It would be best for me. Just improving my draft stock and just getting to where I want to be.”

Daniels caught three passes for 24 yards in LSU’s 37-17 win over Oklahoma Saturday.

After that game, Kelly spoke about his team’s future and twice said, “We’ll see you at the national championship game.”

Daniels was the Tigers fourth leading receiver this season behind wide receiver Kyren Lacy (58 catches for 866 yards), tight end Mason Taylor (55-546) and wide receiver Aaron Anderson (53-784).

Allen played in only five games this season and made 13 tackles with one pass defense. Womack, who did not play after the Arkansas game on Oct. 19, made eight tackles with one sack.

So far, five LSU players plan on entering the portal with Daniels the only starter. The previous two were team redshirt freshman quarterback Rickie Collins and deep backup sophomore wide receiver Landon Ibieta.

In other news, though expected for more than a year, junior left tackle Will Campbell announced that would not be returning for his senior season at LSU and entering his name for the NFL Draft. Campbell, a first team All-Southeastern Conference player last season, is projected to be the first offensive tackle taken in the draft, likely in the first 10 picks or 12 picks.

“To Tiger Nation, thank you for your love, support and unmatched traditions,” Campbell said on Instagram. “Running out of the tunnel in Death Valley is something that can’t be explained. Thank you for being the best fans in the world.”