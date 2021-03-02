Cold and rain postpones Tuesday’s LSU baseball game vs. Nicholls, now becomes part of a Wednesday doubleheader

The LSU-Nicholls baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed until Wednesday afternoon due to inclement weather conditions.

The Tigers will now play two nine-inning games on Wednesday in Alex Box Stadium vs. Nicholls at 2 p.m. and vs. Southern at 6:30 p.m.

The stadium will be cleared in between games, and fans will need to present a Nicholls ticket for admission to the 2 p.m. game and a Southern ticket for admission to the 6:30 p.m. game.

Both games can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they may be viewed on SEC Network +.