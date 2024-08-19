Campbell and Perkins named AP Preseason All Americans

The preseason accolades for Will Campbell and Harold Perkins continued on Monday as the LSU juniors were named first-team preseason All-America by the Associated Press.



Last week, Campbell and Perkins were named first-team preseason All-Americas by both ESPN.com and Sporting News. Earlier this month, Campbell was named first-team preseason All-America by Walter Camp, while Perkins received second-team honors.

Campbell, a left tackle from Monroe, La., and Perkins, a linebacker from New Orleans, are part of the foundation that has helped third-year head coach Brian Kelly guide the Tigers to back-to-back 10-win seasons.

Campbell enters 2024 with 26 career starts at left tackle and helped pave the way for one of the most prolific offenses in college football history last season. A year ago, the Tigers were the only offense in the FBS to rank in the Top 10 in both rushing and passing yards per game.

Perkins has built the reputation as a game-wrecker on defense, tallying 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in his first two years at LSU. He’s recorded 147 total tackles during that span.