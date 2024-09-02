Brian Kelly Pissed About Lack Of Killer Instinct By LSU And Undisciplined Penalties In USC Loss

By GLENN GUILBEAU

Tiger Rag Editor

LAS VEGAS – It was easily the most upset Brian Kelly has been in now his third season as LSU’s coach.

And third season opening loss, that is.

“We’re sitting here again talking about the same thing,” Kelly yelled and slammed his fist late in his postgame press conference after an obviously exasperating 27-20 loss by his No. 13 Tigers to No. 23 USC Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.

“We had an opportunity to put that team away, but what we’re doing on the sidelines is acting like the game’s over,” Kelly continued in a roaring rant. “It’s ridiculous. It’s crazy. When we have an opportunity, we have to have that killer instinct.”

Instead, after taking its only lead of the game at 17-13 with 3:42 to play in the third quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to Aaron Anderson, LSU wilted (0-1) on both sides of the ball.

And USC (1-0) outscored LSU 14-3 from the 5:44 mark of the fourth quarter until the final tick.

The Tigers put up 421 yards, and Nussmeier threw for 304 and two touchdowns. And the defense held USC to only 13 points until the final five minutes, but LSU relaxed and started counting its Vegas winnings too early.

“Unfortunately, it’s clear that when we get up in a game, we can’t handle it,” Kelly said. “You’ve got to have a killer instinct. We had an opportunity to put this team away. But we didn’t have a steely-eyed killer instinct. That’s disappointing.”

LSU’s much criticized defense of last year looked better and actually forced a punt and stopped USC on downs on back-to-back possessions after the Tigers took the 17-13 lead. But its offense chose that time to punt on back-to-back possessions.

That is when USC took over when it got the ball back with 6:57 to go after that second punt by LSU.

“We didn’t complement that defense,” Kelly said. “We put too much pressure on the defense that ready to be that kind of defense yet. We have warts, and they’re not going away over night. We ran the ball well enough to win (117 yards on 26 rushes), but you can’t win when you don’t score.”

Kelly was particularly upset about two drives deep into USC territory that resulted in only three points. He went for it on 4th and goal from the 3-yard line on the first possession of the game, but a blitz forced a hurried incomplete pass by Nussmeier.

Then while trailing 20-17 in the final five minutes, LSU reached a first down at the USC 16, but had to settle for a 31-yard field goal and 20-20 tie.

“The opportunity was there,” he said.

Kelly also vented vehemently about two of his team’s penalties born out of a lack of discipline that each led to scores for the Trojans. Safety Jardin Gilbert was guilty of targeting in USC’s game-winning drive. The 15-yard penalty put the Trojans’ ball at the LSU 13-yard line and ejected Gilbert from the game. On the next play, USC tailback Woody Marks scored on a 13-yard run for the 27-20 lead with eight seconds to play.

And after LSU tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter on wide receiver Kyren Lacy’s 19-yard touchdown catch, Lacy drew an unsportsmanlike conduct for celebrating the score by mimicking shooting a gun from each hand.

“But the thing most concerning was the personal fouls that selfish and led to scores,” Kelly said angrily. “Undisciplined penalties fall back on me. We take pride in running a disciplined program, and we have clearly not done a good enough job there. It impacted the game. I have to do better.”

LSU may be playing a lighter opponent Saturday in Nicholls State in Tiger Stadium, but Kelly’s players are in for one difficult week of practice.