Brian Kelly loses commitment from No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana

Brian Kelly has the lost the commitment of the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana after Jaboree Antoine reopened his recruitment on Sunday.

After committing to LSU in January, Antoine still took official visits to other schools over the last few months. Now, one of the top players in the Tigers’ own state is back on the market with Miami and Florida State interested.

Antoine is the No. 6 cornerback in the country and is the No. 61 player overall for the class of 2025, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound corner from New Iberia will be one of secondary coach Corey Raymond’s biggest targets.

Kelly has made a point of signing Louisiana talent and will not be a fan of losing the top corner in the state to another school. LSU’s secondary has been a weak point over the last couple seasons, and the Tiger could certainly use an addition like Antoine.

“There were issues relative to numbers within our program where we had to go into the transfer portal just to fill the roster from a defensive perspective,” Kelly said back in February. “That’s not sustainable. What’s sustainable is player development and retention. You do that through building relationships with your players that are here because they want to be at LSU because, again, one of the other important elements is they’re from the state of Louisiana. There’s that allegiance to the flagship school and the university. There’s many levels and layers to that, but for me, the business plan all along has been to pull our base here in the state of Louisiana.”

The Tigers will continue to try to sway Antoine, but they also have other big recruiting targets in the secondary. Raymond and Kelly are trying to get a commitment from the No. 1 corner in the country, DJ Pickett. Pickett has taken four trips to Baton Rouge, including an official visit on June 1.