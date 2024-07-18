Brian Kelly estimates LSU football will get at least $14 Million or 63 percent of revenue share in 2025, per report

LSU plans to share its sports earnings with players, mainly the football team, next year. Coach Brian Kelly estimates a budget of $14-17 million for football, according to a Yahoo Sports report.

Starting in fall 2025, schools can pay athletes $20-22 million annually. This is due to the House v. NCAA settlement. Schools will decide how to share this money.

Southeastern Conference coaches expect to spend $15 million a year on football. Football’s high revenue supports other teams. For example, in 2023, LSU football made $105.7 million. This was over half of the department’s $200.4 million revenue, as per the NCAA.

If LSU allocates $14 million of a total of $22 million to football, that would be more than 63% of the total share going to football.

Revenue sharing and Title IX’s impact are unclear. Title IX requires equal benefits for male and female athletes.