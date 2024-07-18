Brian Kelly estimates LSU football will get at least $14 Million or 63 percent of revenue share in 2025, per report

Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly's estimates lead to questions

LSU plans to share its sports earnings with players, mainly the football team, next year. Coach Brian Kelly estimates a budget of $14-17 million for football, according to a Yahoo Sports report.

Starting in fall 2025, schools can pay athletes $20-22 million annually. This is due to the House v. NCAA settlement. Schools will decide how to share this money.

Southeastern Conference coaches expect to spend $15 million a year on football. Football’s high revenue supports other teams. For example, in 2023, LSU football made $105.7 million. This was over half of the department’s $200.4 million revenue, as per the NCAA.

If LSU allocates $14 million of a total of $22 million to football, that would be more than 63% of the total share going to football.

Revenue sharing and Title IX’s impact are unclear. Title IX requires equal benefits for male and female athletes.

