Brandon Chambers joins LSU’s men’s basketball staff

Texas Southern men’s basketball assistant Brandon Chambers has been named as assistant to LSU head coach Will Wade.

Vernon Hamilton, who served as assistant to Wade this past season, will now serve in the position of Director of Player Development.

“We look forward to Brandon joining our staff at LSU,” Wade said. “I have known Brandon for 12 years and have watched him rise through the coaching ranks with great success. He brings a wealth of knowledge of the game and will have a tremendous impact on our program.”

Chambers has served the past two seasons at Texas Southern under former LSU head coach Johnny Jones. Prior to Texas Southern, he served three years at the University of Nevada.

Chambers worked primarily with the Texas Southern guards and helped senior point guard Tyrik Armstrong earn 2020 All-SWAC first team honors. Senior guard Michael Weathers was named the 2021 SWAC Newcomer of the year.

At Nevada, he served as director of operations working in conjunction with the coaching and supports staff to ensure that all team-related needs were met such as travel, recruiting, scheduling, video breakdown and game strategies. Nevada won three Mountain West regular-season titles with Chambers on staff and played in three NCAA tournaments.

Other college assistant coaching jobs included two years at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia and at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania.

He attended VCU and was a manager working with the men’s basketball team. He served as a student assistant coach in 2011 when the Rams advanced to the NCAA Final Four. He graduated from VCU in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Chambers was named one of 50 impactful Low Major Assistants by Silver Waves Media in 2020. He was also named to the 2020 30-Under-30 Team, representing 30 of the most outstanding men’s college basketball coaches under the age of 30.