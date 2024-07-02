Brady Neal lands at Alabama

Say it ain’t so.

Former LSU catcher surprised a lot of people when he decided to hit the transfer portal at the end of the 2024 season.

But now Neal pulled an even bigger surprise.

Neal, a top catcher in the transfer portal, has officially committed to play for Alabama Crimson Tide next season. ​

Neal began his collegiate career at LSU in 2023 as a true freshman but missed most of the year due to an injury. ​ He had a batting average of .209 with three home runs and nine RBI during that season.

In his sophomore season, Neal played in 44 games for LSU and had a batting average of .276 with nine home runs and 31 RBI. ​

Neal’s career stats at LSU include a combined slash line of .251/.409/.508 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI. ​ He also had a K-BB ratio of 61-41 and drew at least 20 walks in each season. ​ Neal is expected to start as the catcher for Alabama in the 2025 season, replacing Mac Guscette who was a multi-year starter for the team.

Brady Neal’s stats in his sophomore season at LSU: ​

He appeared in 44 games.

He had a batting average of .276.

He had a slugging percentage of .408.

He had an on-base percentage of .578.

He hit nine home runs.

He had 31 RBI.

Brady Neal’s stats as a freshman at LSU: ​

He appeared in 26 games.

He had a batting average of .209.

He had a slugging percentage of .411.

He had an on-base percentage of .388.

He hit three home runs.

He had nine RBI.