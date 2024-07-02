Brady Neal lands at Alabama

Say it ain’t so.
Former LSU catcher surprised a lot of people when he decided to hit the transfer portal at the end of the 2024 season.
But now Neal pulled an even bigger surprise.
Neal, a top catcher in the transfer portal, has officially committed to play for Alabama Crimson Tide next season.
Neal began his collegiate career at LSU in 2023 as a true freshman but missed most of the year due to an injury. He had a batting average of .209 with three home runs and nine RBI during that season.
In his sophomore season, Neal played in 44 games for LSU and had a batting average of .276 with nine home runs and 31 RBI.
Neal’s career stats at LSU include a combined slash line of .251/.409/.508 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI. He also had a K-BB ratio of 61-41 and drew at least 20 walks in each season. Neal is expected to start as the catcher for Alabama in the 2025 season, replacing Mac Guscette who was a multi-year starter for the team.
RTR🐘 pic.twitter.com/Es7bpRV6Dn— Brady Neal (@bradyneal16) July 1, 2024
Brady Neal’s stats in his sophomore season at LSU:
He appeared in 44 games.
He had a batting average of .276.
He had a slugging percentage of .408.
He had an on-base percentage of .578.
He hit nine home runs.
He had 31 RBI.
Brady Neal’s stats as a freshman at LSU:
He appeared in 26 games.
He had a batting average of .209.
He had a slugging percentage of .411.
He had an on-base percentage of .388.
He hit three home runs.
He had nine RBI.
