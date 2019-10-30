Barkevious Mingo’s attorney says Falcons were premature cutting Mingo after his arrest

The attorney for former LSU defensive star Barkevious Mingo said the Atlanta Falcons jumped the gun by cutting Mingo on Saturday after his arrest in Texas last Thursday for indecency with a child and sexual contact.

Chris Lewis, lead counsel for Mingo, said in statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his client is innocent.

“We are extremely disappointed in the Atlanta Falcons’ rush to judgment in terminating Barkevious Mingo’s contract before gathering all of the relevant facts and prior to my client having his day in court,” Lewis said. “The accusation against Mr. Mingo is a lie. Barkevious knows it — so does his accuser.”

The charge against Mingo, 30, is a second-degree felony. If Mingo is convicted, the charge can carry up to a 20-year prison sentence in Texas. Mingo turned himself in after consultation with his attorney. He posted $25,000 bond and was released the next morning.

This past March, Mingo signed a one-year contract worth $1,250,000 with the Falcons, including a $175,000 signing bonus and $1,100,000 in guaranteed money.