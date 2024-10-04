As fans wait through a week off, Gordy Rush discusses the current state of Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers

After a week off, Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers will head back into Tiger Stadium on October 12th to face off against Ole Miss. This game versus the Rebels kicks off a particularly challenging portion of the Tigers season, and a chance for fans to see what this 2024 team is really made of. To break down where LSU stands as we wait through the BYE week, we’ll hear from Gordy Rush, general manager of Guaranty Media and sideline reporter for LSU radio. Rush sits down with Jeff Palermo and Glenn Guilbeau to discuss the Tigers defense, the loss of linebacker Harold Perkins, and the continuing evolution of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Tiger Rag News Services See Full Bio