Arrest warrant issued for LSU swim diver

An arrest warrant was signed Wednesday for LSU senior diver Dakota Hurbis after he allegedly hosted a hazing ritual ninth months ago that involved forcing freshmen to drink milk or alcohol until they vomited.

According to the warrant, LSU police received a tip in April saying that the hazing happened after members of the LSU swimming and diving team met at Hubris’ apartment on Ben Hur Road on Oct. 31, 2020. The incident involved upperclassmen teaching new recruits the swim team’s “fight song” and making them drink from a gallon jug of milk or alcohol—depending on the victim’s preference—if they failed to recite it correctly.

Hurbis, 22, who hosted the event at his apartment, was named by several witnesses as the ringleader. They said Hurbis was the “loudest” and “most forceful” of the upperclassmen, berating various freshmen to drink until they were intoxicated or vomited.

He has not been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.

Under that Louisiana legislation, known as the Max Gruver Act, a hazing conviction could lead to a fine up to $1,000 and up to six months in prison.