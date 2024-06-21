Angel Reese had her best career performance and broke a WNBA record while doing it

Angel Reese put in maybe the best performance of her young WNBA career Thursday night and broke a record in the process.

The Chicago Sky came away with an 83-72 win over the Dallas Wings thanks to 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds from the former LSU women’s basketball All-American. It was her seventh consecutive double-double, the most ever by a rookie in the WNBA. The overall record for consecutive double-doubles is 12.

“It’s super exciting for myself,” Reese said. “I try to give myself some grace and tell myself I’m doing a good job, but I have so much more to grow, and I’m just excited to be in this league.”

Reese was able to improve her efficiency in the performance as well. She’s shooting just 37.1% from the field on the season, but she went 7-for-13 against the Wings. Reese added eight offensive rebounds to her league-leading average and moved up to the No. 2 spot in total rebounds per game.

“I mean, obviously I just want to do whatever it takes to win, and rebounding is what I do to win,” Reese said.