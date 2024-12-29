Aneesah Morrow’s Strong Second Half Keeps LSU Unbeaten as Pre-SEC Schedule Concludes

The LSU women’s basketball team continued its trend of slow starts on Sunday as they now transition to SEC play.

In fact, fans at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center watched anxiously as UAlbany challenged the Tigers in the first half, limiting LSU’s fastbreak opportunities and disrupting their offense.

But No. 6 ranked LSU turned things around in the second half, led by Aneesah Morrow, utilizing their rebounding energy and improving on defense to secure an 83-61 win over UAlbany.

With a perfect nonconference record of 15-0, LSU coach Kim Mulkey and her team now look ahead to their SEC opener against Arkansas this Thursday at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

UAlbany (10-3) proved to be a tough challenge for LSU, effectively limiting the Tigers’ ability to push the ball and forcing them to rely on offensive rebounds and transition plays for points. The Tigers struggled defensively at times, allowing UAlbany to shoot 50% in the first half. As LSU moves into conference play, tightening up its defense will be crucial against evenly matched opponents.

Despite early foul trouble, Morrow made a big impact for the Tigers in the second half with a game-high 20 points and 18 rebounds. Morrow had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the fourth quarter alone for the Tigers.

Morrow’s maturity and contributions on both ends of the court were key factors in securing the win, Mulkey said.

“She was frustrated in the first half,” Mulkey said.

Mulkey acknowledged that it was a tough game for LSU, similar to their matchup against Murray State earlier in the season. Mulkey also emphasized the importance of post play and praised her team’s success on offensive rebounding and transition plays.

Looking ahead, Mulkey said she is aware of the challenges that lie ahead in the rigorous SEC schedule. LSU must improve, especially on the road where they have struggled in past seasons. But she said she believes in her team’s potential to put together strong performances and make clutch plays when it matters most.

“We’re not the type of team that’s going to blow out the other team,” Mulkey said, expressing confidence in LSU’s ability to win what she expects many close SEC games in the Tigers’ 16-game slate.