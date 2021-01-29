Andre Carter hired as LSU’s D-line coach to complete the 2021 staff

The 2021 Ed Orgeron Job Fair is now closed for business.

On Friday, the Tigers’ head coach hired Andre Carter, a former NFL first round draft pick who spent 13 years playing defensive line the league, as the Tigers’ new defensive line coach.

The 41-year old Carter has spent the past four years coaching in the NFL, most recently serving as the defensive line coach for the New York Jets in 2019 and 2020. Prior to that Carter was the assistant defensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins for two years.

“Andre was an outstanding defensive lineman for a long time in the NFL and he’s translating what learned as a player to those he’s coaching,” Orgeron said. “He’s a very bright up-and-coming coach. With our entire defensive line coming back, they are going to be able to learn firsthand from an NFL veteran on what it takes to become a dominant player.”

With the hiring of Carter, Orgeron filled the five staff vacancies. The average hire of his five hires is 37.6 years old, lowering LSU’s average staff age from 55 years old to 45.6.

In 2020, Carter’s top defensive lineman for the Jets was that of second-year pro Quinnen Williams, who recorded 55 tackles to go with seven sacks. In 2019, Carter’s defensive line helped the Jets rank No. 2 in the NFL in run defense, allowing only 3.34 yards a carry. That unit also forced 117 opponent carries of zero or negative yards, the most in the NFL.

Before joining the Jets, Carter spent two seasons in Miami as the assistant defensive line coach. In his two seasons there, defensive end Cameron Wake produced 16.5 sacks and 44 quarterback hits, both top 10 totals among AFC defensive linemen.

Between 2017-18, Carter’s group produced 140 quarterback hits, the seventh-best total in the NFL, including seasons of 10 or more by four different players. Additionally, Dolphin defensive linemen accounted for 86 tackles for loss, tied for the ninth-most in the league.

Prior to his time in Miami, Carter was a Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship participant with San Francisco in 2016. He began his coaching career in 2015 as a graduate student assistant at his alma mater, California.

A native of Denver, Colorado, Carter was a unanimous All-America defensive end for California in 2000 and a two-time first team All-Pac 10 performer in 1999 and 2000. He was picked No. 7 overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the 49ers.

In 13 years in the NFL, Carter played in 184 games (147 starts) and recorded 517 tackles, 80.5 sacks and forced 18 fumbles. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2011.

At Cal, Carter was a unanimous All-American selection as a senior in 2000 and earned first-team All-Pac-10 honors twice (1999-2000) and won the Morris Trophy in 2000, awarded to the Pac-10’s top defensive lineman.

Carter earned his bachelor’s degree from Cal in American studies. His father, Rubin Carter, played at the University of Miami and had a 12-year NFL career as a defensive lineman with Denver (1975-86) before spending 28 seasons as a coach in high school, college and the NFL, including three seasons as a defensive line coach for the Jets (2001-03).