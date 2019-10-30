According to Las Vegas oddsmakers, you can make a bundle on a $100 bet on LSU winning the national championship and QB Max Johnson winning the Heisman

With just more than a week before LSU’s 2021 season opener at UCLA, Las Vegas oddmakers national championship betting lines have the Tigers tied as the fourth best SEC team along with Florida.

According to Sports Betting Dime, LSU and Florida are at +4000, meaning they have 40-1 odds of winning national title with a winning $100 bet paying $4,000. The Tigers’ odds took a dip when senior quarterback Myles Brennan broke his left arm in a freak accident less than a week before the start of spring camp.

Sophomore Max Johnson was named starter. He is listed as one of eight SEC players receiving Heisman Trophy odds. He is at +5000, meaning a $100 bet will pay $5,000 if Johnson wins the Heisman.