VIDEO: LSU offensive coordinator/QB coach Joe Sloan Mic’d Up

After coaching the best quarterback in college football last season, QB Coach Joe Sloan returns for his third season with the Tigers. Watch LSU Football’s newest Offensive Coordinator as he is mic’d up in the film room and on the field working with the entire offense.
